Prominent Indian business leader Cyrus Mistry dies at 54

Cyrus Mistry attends the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) shareholders, in Mumbai, India, Friday, June 27, 2014. Cyrus Mistry, former chairman of Indian conglomerate Tata Sons, died in an accident on Sunday after his car crashed into a road divider in western India, police said. He was 54. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
NEW DELHI (AP) — Cyrus Mistry, an Indian-born Irish businessman and former chairman of Indian conglomerate Tata Sons, died in an accident on Sunday after his car crashed into a road divider in western India, police said. He was 54.

The crash occurred on a river bridge in Maharashtra state’s Palghar district near Mumbai, police officer Prakash Gaekwad told reporters.

Mistry served as Tata Sons chairman for five years until he was removed by the board in October 2016. He challenged the board’s decision, but India’s top court upheld his dismissal.

Politicians and business leaders reacted with shock to news of Mistry’s death.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Mistry was a promising business leader who believed in India’s economic prowess. "His passing away is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry,” he said.

“I was convinced he was destined for greatness," said Anand Mahindra, an Indian business leader. "If life had other plans for him, so be it, but life itself should not have been snatched away from him.”

Mistry owned an 18.4% stake in Tata Sons through his company, Cyrus Investments Pvt. Ltd. In 2018, his net worth was approximately $10 billion.

Mistry joined the family construction company, Shapoorji Pallonji and Co. Ltd., as managing director in 1991.

He is survived by his wife and two sons.

  • Former Tata Sons chair Cyrus Mistry dies in road accident

    MUMBAI (Reuters) -Cyrus Mistry, the 54-year-old former chairman of Indian conglomerate Tata Sons, died in a road accident near financial capital Mumbai on Sunday, Indian police said. Mistry was ousted as chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the $300-billion salt-to-software Tata conglomerate, in a boardroom coup in 2016, sparking a long-drawn-out legal tussle on which India's top court eventually ruled in Tata Group's favour. Mistry was travelling to Mumbai from Gujarat with three others, B. Patil, the top police official in Palghar district, said.

  • Cyrus Mistry: Billionaire former Tata chairman dies in car crash

    The death of Cyrus Mistry is a big loss for the business world, the Indian prime minister says.

