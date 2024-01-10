Prominent Iowa Republican switches endorsement from Ron DeSantis to Vivek Ramaswamy

A prominent Iowa lawmaker who had endorsed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis switched his support to businessman Vivek Ramaswamy Wednesday afternoon, five days ahead of the Iowa Caucuses.

State Rep. Steven Holt, R-Denison, endorsed Ramaswamy during a carbon-capture pipeline protest at the Iowa Capitol. Holt spoke against using eminent domain to build carbon-capture pipelines, and then announced that he changed his endorsement in part because Ramaswamy is fighting for the rights of the people by fighting for this issue, Holt said.

"I've been incredibly moved by Vivek's message," Holt said.

GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy (left) is introduced to the stage by Rep. Steve Holt, who gave his endorsement of Ramaswamy during the rally, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, at the Iowa State Capitol.

Holt was one of DeSantis' earliest Iowa endorsers, backing the Florida governor's candidacy in May.

"I did not expect Steve to do this a couple days ago, but he and I've been talking about this issue and what it means for our constitution," Ramaswamy said.

Ramaswamy, Texas pastor Ryan Binkley and other conservative politicians spoke Wednesday afternoon during a rally opposing eminent domain use for carbon-capture pipelines. Ramaswamy's opposition to carbon-capture pipelines also earned him the endorsement of former U.S. Rep. Steve King, who endorsed Ramaswamy on Jan. 2.

Ramaswamy has held more than 355 events in Iowa over the last year. He visited every one of Iowa's 99 counties at least twice and visited many counties three or more times. Opposition to carbon-capture pipelines is a central part of his campaign.

Rep. Steven Holt leads charge against pipelines for conservatives

Holt is a staunch conservative voice among House Republicans and chairs the House Judiciary Committee. He has led the passage of laws restricting abortion and measures loosening gun regulations, including a law allowing Iowans to carry handguns without a permit and an amendment to the state constitution enshrining the right to keep and bear arms.

Holt is an outspoken opponent of the use of eminent domain by companies seeking to build carbon capture pipelines across the state. His views largely mirror those Ramaswamy has stated on the campaign trail for months.

Holt led the Iowa House’s efforts to pass legislation last year that would have placed strict requirements on pipeline companies before they could seek to use eminent domain, including mandating that the companies reach voluntary deals for 90% of the land on their route. The Senate did not take up the bill.

Iowans attend a rally against carbon capture pipelines and the use of eminent domain Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, at the Iowa State Capitol.

Holt has said he does not oppose the pipelines themselves, but said their use of eminent domain would threaten Iowans’ private property rights. The Iowa constitution should grant eminent domain only for public use, Holt said.

"Pipelines that are essential — oil, natural gas, things that are essential for human survival, highways — that's what eminent domain has traditionally been used for, not a private economic development project," Holt said Wednesday. "Even if you want to make the argument that C02 can help the environment, this is a private economic development project."

Ramaswamy reiterates opposition to carbon pipelines

At campaign stops across Iowa Ramaswamy brings up his opposition to using eminent domain to build carbon-capture pipelines, several of which have bene proposed to be built through Iowa and neighboring states in recent years.

The pipelines serve to transport liquefied carbon dioxide emissions underground, and their construction requires eminent domain powers that force landowners to sell their property.

Proposals to build the pipelines, including by Iowa-based Summit Carbon Solutions, Nebraska-based Navigator CO2 Ventures and Wolf Carbon Solutions, have encountered weeks-long hearings that include criticism from affected residents.

Navigator withdrew its proposal in October; Summit is awaiting a regulatory decision that will likely come in the spring.

Julie Glade owns 380 acres of farmland in Wright County. Two years ago Summit told her that it wanted to use eminent domain to create a permanent 50-foot right-of-way north of their farm house. During construction the right-of-way would be 100 feet, Glade said.

Summit did not negotiate with her family, she said. The easement would give Summit 24/7 access to the easement, "Forever," Glade said.

Wright County farmer Julie and Paul Glade stand during a rally against carbon capture pipelines Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, at the Iowa State Capitol.

"Summit came in right away and started talking immediately about eminent domain," Glade said. "They call these voluntary easements, but they're not really voluntary."

The easement would restrict future use for the farm, Glade said. Glade's son and his children recently moved into a farm house 600 feet from the pipeline, Glade said.

"Our biggest issue is safety issues," Glade said.

Ramaswamy told a few dozen people in the Capitol Rotunda Wednesday that he eminent domain is unlawful because it is not for a necessary public use.

"The next U.S. president absolutely has the power to put an end to the use of eminent domain for private gain," Ramaswamy said. "Including for the C02 pipeline."

GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks at a rally against eminent domain for carbon capture pipelines Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, at the Iowa State Capitol.

