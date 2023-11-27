Prominent Palestinian Prisoner Israa Jaabis Released in Prisoner-Hostage Exchange

Palestinian prisoner Israa Jaabis returned home to Jerusalem on November 26, after being released by Israel as part of an exchange with hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

Jaabis was part of the second batch of Palestinian prisoners released by Israel as part of a deal with Hamas, which saw 50 kidnapped hostages returned to Israel in exchange for the release of 150 Palestinians held in Israeli jails and a four-day ceasefire.

She was convicted of detonating a gas cylinder in her car at a checkpoint in 2015, a charge she denied, and was sentenced to 11 years in prison. The incident wounded an Israeli police officer and left her with serious facial burns.

Footage filmed by Hamas-affiliated Quds News Network showed Jaabis returning to her home in East Jerusalem and being greeted by family and friends. Credit: Quds News Network via Storyful