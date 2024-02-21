Prominent SLO County winery adds new wines from outside Paso Robles for first time

Justin Vineyards & Winery is expanding its lineup of wines with new offerings made from grapes outside of Paso Robles — the first time it has done so in its history, the company said Tuesday.

The winery announced the debut of its Sonoma County Chardonnay and Russian River Valley Pinot Noir, sourced from Sonoma County vineyards.

“Justin is thrilled to showcase more of what California’s wine country has to offer and introduce these two exceptional wines to consumers nationwide,” Clarence Chia, senior vice president of marketing, said in a news release. “Justin has always been known for its pioneering spirit in winemaking and I’m proud of this evolution and next chapter. Sonoma County is the new-world epicenter of Burgundian fruit, and we are excited to bring our old-world methods to these sought-after varietals.”

According to the release, Justin Vineyards & Winery founder Justin Baldwin first planted chardonnay vines in Paso Robles in 1981. The winery is owned by The Wonderful Co.

The Sonoma County Chardonnay is sourced from Sangiacomo Family Vineyards in Sonoma and Flocchini Vineyards in Petaluma, according to the release. The company described it as a “bright and highly aromatic wine with notes of spice-baked apple, Meyer lemon, ripe Bosc pear and a touch of flinty minerality.”

“The Sonoma County Chardonnay is an especially nostalgic release, as it’s a nod to our storied legacy and it celebrates Justin’s bright future — what’s old is new again!” Baldwin said in the release. “While our cabernet sauvignon and Bordeaux-style wines will always be at the heart of Justin, this expansion allows us to showcase the full breadth of French-style wines with the best California grapes.”

The Russian River Valley Pinot Noir meanwhile was “handpicked from vineyards in the heart of Sonoma,” according to the release. The wine “offers notes of ripe black plum, boysenberry, dark cherry and stewed strawberry leading to bright notes of cranberry with a finish of fall leaves and spice.”

The limited production of the two new wines will release on March 4, though Justin Wine Society members will have early access, according to the release.

For more information, visit justinwine.com.