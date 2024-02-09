Prominent Ukrainians honor departing army chief with photos, praise him as having a historic legacy

Writer Serhiy Zhadan, rapper and soldier Yarmak, singer Ruslana Lyzhychko, and other famous Ukrainians reacted emotionally to the news that Valerii Zaluzhnyi was leaving the post of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Valeriy Zaluzhnyi from the post of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Feb. 8. By another decree, he appointed Oleksandr Syrskyi, the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, to this position.

On social media, prominent Ukrainians post photos with General Zaluzhnyi and thanked him.

The general had been serving as the chief of the Armed Forces since July 2021.

Zaluzhnyi's resignation was preceded by a broad public debate about the appropriateness of his dismissal. According to media reports, Zelenskyy held a meeting with the general on Jan. 29, where he announced his decision to dismiss him. The decree was not signed immediately, and the disclosure of the details of the meeting fuelled a new round of discussions about the long history of confrontation between Zelenskyy and Zaluzhnyi.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine