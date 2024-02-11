Our Promise event in Tyler celebrates Black History Month

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The city of Tyler celebrated Black History Month with the Our Promise: College and Career Showcase event that highlighted higher education opportunities on Saturday.

Rosenwald School historical marker unveiled in Tyler

Local HBCU’s, colleges and universities set up booths in downtown Tyler to display educational possibilities and organizations in conjunction with Caldwell Arts Alliance.

Event organizers said events like the one on Saturday are important for the community.

“We want everyone in our community to feel loved, welcomed and appreciated, and so this celebration helps the African American community know that they are valued here in the city of Tyler,” Sonya Hunter, Black History Month coordinator with Caldwell Arts Academy, said.

Throughout the rest of February, the collaboration between Tyler and Caldwell Arts Alliance will follow the theme of Our Story: The Voice of the Community that looks to highlight the stories and experience of the black community in Tyler.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.