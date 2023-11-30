A promise kept: WWII POW's remains buried in Pawtucket next to his mother and brother

PAWTUCKET – The remains of World War II veteran Henry McConnell were buried in the family plot in Pawtucket Thursday, 80 years after his death, fulfilling the wish of his mother, Katherine McConnell.

She died in 1973, but not before exacting a promise from her only surviving son John: do everything you can to bring Robert's body home.

Henry McConnell’s remains laid to rest in the McConnell family plot with full military honors. Mount St. Mary’s Cemetery in Pawtucket, He is survived by his two nieces, Charlene Primo and Judith McConnell, seated.

John McConnell died in 2016, but the DNA he provided helped Defense Department investigators positively identify the remains of Robert, who died in a Japanese prison camp. John is also buried in the family plot.

“He made a promise to his mother that he would get his brother home, and he kept it,” said Charleen Primo of Cumberland, John McConnell's daughter. “I just wish he was here to see it, but I’m sure he is smiling down from heaven.”

Henry McConnell was among those reported captured in April 1942 when, after three months without food and water and little military support, thousands of Allied soldiers were forced to surrender on the Bataan peninsula.

In the 1950s, Katherine McConnell received a letter from the U.S. government explaining a major effort underway at several former Japanese prison camps in the Philippines to exhume the remains of thousands of American soldiers and reinter them in Manila, where a 152-acre American cemetery was being readied.

Mount St. Mary’s Cemetery in Pawtucket. Henry J. McConnell, a WWII POW-MIA, veteran and dedicated member of the U.S. Army Air Force, stationed in the Philippines and captured during WWII, has been formally identified by the U.S. Military and will soon be reunited with his family in his final resting place.

In 2016, John McConnell died shortly after attending a memorial service for his brother and others like him at the Veterans Cemetery in Exeter.

“He wasn’t even sick,” says Charleen. “I guess he figured the remains would never be coming home.”

After laying him to rest, Thursday, Henry McConnell is by his brother's side once again.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Rhode Island WWII POW's remains returned, buried in family plot