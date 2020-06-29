The Promise and Potential of Asset Tokenization

As various kinds of new technologies continue to proceed towards maturity, including artificial intelligence systems and decentralized finance tools, asset tokenization is poised to become a major force in tomorrow's business world.

“The key principle of asset tokenization has to do with tying an asset to an easily manageable digital token system, assumedly on a blockchain ledger,” says Viktor Prokopenya, co-founder of tokenized asset trading platform Currency.com “Blockchain has been hailed as a major disruptor in a surprising number of sectors for its levels of transparency, immutability and reliable reporting of financial transactions and other data ... Asset tokenization has the potential to impact many industries and change the way that we think about not just money, but any asset that we buy, sell or trade.”

Major Impacts of Asset Tokenization

Most experts expect that asset tokenization will trigger a comprehensive sea change in the financial industry.

The ability to slice and dice traditional assets into tokenized commodities will filter into all sorts of derivative designs, secondary markets, exchange-based equities and much more. Resources from NASDAQ and national exchanges reflect these realities and the growing awareness that tokenization of assets is a “real thing” with an impact to be felt quite soon.

“In some key ways, the diversity of instruments involved will change the professional analyst’s world, and new ways of doing business will complexify the financial industry,” Prokopenya says. “It's not hard to imagine how this greater menu of options will affect trading desks, for example, and the professional advice that clients receive from financial planners.”

[caption id="attachment_855672" align="aligncenter" width="584"] Victor Prokopenya, is pioneering a new industry with tokenized assets.[/caption]

Aside from that, Prokopenya says, asset tokenization can also impact industries like transportation and pharma. Pharma, after all, is an industry led by brands such as Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), who are based on a tangible commodity, which is the pharmaceutical drug. Then too, in transport, blockchain and asset tokenization can be used to better report on those assets being transported, whether it's a company like IBM’s (NYSE:IBM) food and beverage operation, an airline such as United (NASDAQ:UAL) tracking luggage, or anything else.

“All sorts of industries have these overall needs,” Prokopenya says.

Competition and Cooperation of Asset Tokenization

In the new world of asset tokenization, stakeholders are going to have to navigate this new set of markets with some degree of consistency.

“Individual nations are going to need to formulate some type of universal response to tokenized assets, or the result will tend to be chaotic,” Prokopenya says, talking about how private sector “arbitrage” that might occur if some countries have an extremely favorable environment for tokenized assets, and others don't. Citing studies like the one cited in this OECD guide, Prokopenya goes in detail into some of the implications.