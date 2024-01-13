We promise Russia more surprises this year – President's Office after agreement with UK

Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, has called the agreement on security commitments between Ukraine and the UK signed the day before "an unpleasant surprise for the aggressor country", announcing the conclusion of several more similar agreements this year.

Source: Zhovkva on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast, quoted by Ukrinform

Details: Zhovkva said that the security agreement with the UK has not only practical but also symbolic significance, as "all last year we were told that the world had supposedly turned its back on Ukraine, that it had supposedly forgotten about Ukraine".

"But we see what happens on the 12th day of the new year. And what happened was an unpleasant surprise for the aggressor country. And we promise the aggressor country even more such surprises this year," Zhovkva added.

He noted that the Presidential Office expects similar agreements to be signed with Ukraine in the near future.

"Some countries have already submitted texts of similar agreements to Ukraine. And the Ukrainian negotiating delegation is working on the relevant texts. I am confident that the number of such agreements will only increase in the near future," he added.

Background:

As reported, during the visit of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to Kyiv on 12 January, a bilateral security agreement was signed between the UK and Ukraine, which will be in force until Ukraine joins NATO.

A separate part of the agreement is dedicated to actions in the event of a new armed attack by Russia.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy and Sunak disagreed on whether it was possible to talk about security guarantees from the UK.

