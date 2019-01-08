We promise you’ve never had mac n’ cheese like this before

Welcome to Best Bites, a twice-weekly video series that aims to satisfy your never-ending craving for food content through quick, beautiful videos for the at-home foodie. Check back on Tuesdays and Thursdays for new episodes!

In the mood to impress? These creamy and rich bread cones stuffed with mac n' cheese and bacon are sure to do the trick! Check out the recipe on this episode of Best Bites!

Ingredients:

1 pound of pancetta, diced

3 cups macaroni elbow noodles

3 tablespoons bacon fat

4 tablespoons all -purpose flour

1 1/2 cup milk

8 ounces processed cheese (or 12 slices American Cheese)

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1 teaspoon yellow mustard

Salt and pepper to taste

Bread cone:

1 pizza dough

Instructions:

Make 4-6 aluminum foil and parchment paper cones, spray them with cooking oil and put them aside. Slice the pizza dough and roll each slice out with your hands into a thin rope, then roll it tightly around the cone. Put the bread cones on a parchment paper-lined baking tray and bake until golden brown. Cook pancetta in a frying pan until crispy. Drain pancetta fat, reserving 3 tablespoons. Set pancetta aside on paper towels to drain. While pancetta is cooking, boil water for and cook macaroni elbow noodles according to package instructions. Drain and set aside. In a large saucepan, add the pancetta fat and flour and whisk until it becomes a roux. Slowly add milk and mix until incorporated, it begins a low simmer, and is slightly thickened. Add processed cheese, shredded cheddar cheese and yellow mustard. Stir until cheese is mixed; do not let it boil! Toss in pasta and stir until pasta is coated in cheese. Season to taste and serve inside the bread cones, sprinkled with pancetta.

A kitchen essential: