'I promise you, you're wrong': Fox News' Wallace shuts down Mulvaney claim Mueller vindicated Trump

President Donald Trump and many of congressional Republicans treated former special counsel Robert's Mueller's testimony last week before two House committees as a victory but for Democrats like Rep, Jerry Nadler the possibility of impeachment proceedings against the president remain very real.

"My personal view is that he richly deserves impeachment," Nadler said during an interview with CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday. "He has done many impeachable offenses. He's violated the law six ways from Sunday."

But the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, which has jurisdiction over impeachment, said his personal view on whether the president should be impeached is not the issue. "The question is, 'Can we develop enough evidence to put before the American people?'" he said.

To that end, Nadler said House Democrats and his committee will continue to gather evidence and investigate "the corruptions of the administration, the abuses of power, what Mueller showed, the possible violations of the Emoluments Clause; all the things that might cause us to recommend articles from impeachment."

During an interview on "Fox News Sunday," Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney conceded that the impeachment battle is "far from over" but he said Nadler's efforts to take down the president were due to him "facing a primary from his left in New York."

"He is falling over himself to become more and more progressive in order to try and keep his job and not lose to the next AOC," Mulvaney said, referring to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez upset win over Rep. Joseph Crowley in New York's June 2018 Democratic primary. He said only left-wing Democrats still wanted to pursue the "bizarre" course of impeachment.

Mulvaney, like Trump, claimed Mueller's testimony about his investigation into Russian election meddling had cleared the president of any wrongdoing, and falsely said Mueller had testified that he would "absolutely not" have indicted Trump if he weren't the president.

"No, that's not what he said," Wallace pushed back.

"He said we didn't because of the OLC, the Office of Legal Counsel guidelines," Wallace said, referring to a 2000 Justice Department determination that "a sitting President is constitutionally immune from indictment and criminal prosecution."

"I actually just think you're wrong on that," Mulvaney said.

"The record will show what it shows. I promise you you're wrong," Wallace replied.

During his Wednesday morning appearance before the House Judiciary Committee, Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., had asked Mueller if he would have indicted Trump were not for that OLC guideline.

"That is correct," Mueller replied.

But at the opening of his afternoon testimony before the House Intelligence Committee, Mueller clarified that he did not think Lieu's assertion was "the correct way to say it."

"We did not reach a determination as to whether the president committed a crime," Mueller testified.

Mulvaney then said, "If they had the evidence to indict the president, they would've done it, and they don't because there was no obstruction."

But Wallace said Mueller testified that his investigation was "not a witch hunt, not a hoax and the president is not exonerated," despite Trump's claims to the contrary.

Mulvaney said it was not the special counsel's job to exonerate the president and that if he failed to prove a crime, Trump is "innocent until proven guilty."

This weekend, Trump claimed Muerll's testimony included many "exonerating things" and called it "a disaster for this illegal Democrat inspired Witch Hunt."

“One of the biggest things to come out of Mueller’s testimony was the fact that when he was asked, was there ANYTHING that impeded your investigation, the answer was a clear, unequivocal, NO.” Misty Marris @FoxNews True, but many other great “exonerating” things came out..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2019