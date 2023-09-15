As promised, Bellflower gets 10 days for contempt

Sep. 14—True to his word, Criminal Court Judge Gary McKenzie found a Cumberland County woman being housed in the Putnam County Justice Center in contempt of court and for the second straight month, tacked on a ten-day jail sentence to whatever sentence the defendant will receive.

Maggie Louise Bellflower, 36, who has listed multiple addresses when arrested in the past, has refused to leave her jail cell for appearances in court in Cumberland and Putnam County.

In Crossville, Bellflower was to appear on Sept. 1 for a probation violation hearing. She was on probation after pleading guilty to prescription fraud and trafficking in Oxycodone in August 2022. Bellflower was arrested earlier this summer on new charges and a probation violation warrant. On Aug. 11, she refused to appear in court for a probation violation hearing and McKenzie told her attorney with the Public Defender's Office he was finding her in contempt of court on that date and that "every time she refuses to come to court will cost her an additional ten days."

He added that the contempt sentences will be consecutive to any other sentence she receives.

This month, after finding Bellflower in contempt of court again, McKenzie told Assistant Public Defender Ben Marsee and court officers they might want to find out why Putnam County jailers can't get the defendant out of her cell to appear in court.

In other cases on the docket, the following took place:

Probation violations

—Bobby Gene Barnes, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and lost judicial diversion status; sentence was placed in effect with credit for time already served in jail.

—Ryan Christian Bolin, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and was given credit for time already served in jail.

—Kendaris Dashawn Brooks, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and was given credit for 150 days already served in jail.

—Tyler Cameron Flowers, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and is to serve one year in jail with credit for time already served and then be reinstated back on probation.

—Cedric Jordan Grooms, probation violation hearing continued to Oct. 3.

—John Edward Healy, probation violation hearing continued to Oct. 2.

—Millicent Lee Houston Feddon, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Feddon and hearing continued to Nov. 7.

—Christopher Eric Howard, probation violation hearing continued to Oct. 2.

—Dylan Jakob Kempe, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and was given credit for time already served in jail.

—Curtis Ross Lowery, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and received credit for time already served in jail.

—Lekeshia Dawn Martin, pleaded guilty to probation violations, had probation revoked to serve balance of her sentence with credit for time already served in jail.

—William Chad Meadows, probation violation hearing continued to Oct. 2.

—Steven Tyler Moore, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Moore, bond set at $1,000 and probation violation hearing continued to Oct. 2.

—Timothy Allen Norris, pleaded guilty to a probation violation with credit for time served and to serve the balance of his sentence.

—Nathaniel Harrison Payne, pleaded guilty to a probation violation with credit for time served and also waived venue and pleaded guilty to a probation violation from Putnam County.

—Timothy Dale Ports Jr., pleaded guilty to a probation violation and is to serve the balance of a two 11-month and 29-sentences with furlough granted for long-term in-house rehab.

—Mary Kirkland Prater, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and had probation revoked to serve the balance of her sentence with credit for time served in jail.

—Frank Henry Quince, probation violation hearing continued to Oct. 2.

—William Cody Rector, probation violations hearing continued to Oct. 2.

—Caitlin Renee Richards, pleaded guilty to a probation violation an had probation revoked to serve the balance of her sentence.

—Joshua Curt Roberts, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and is to serve 60 days in jail at 75% with credit for whatever time has been served.

—Christy Diane Sherrill, two probation violation warrants and simple possession of meth, continued to Oct. 2.

—Jonathan Eric Swafford, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and had probation revoked. Is to serve six months in jail at 75% with credit for whatever amount of time has already been served.

—Patty Sue Tatrow, probation violation hearing continued to Oct. 2.

—Robert Henry Thomas, had probation revoked with credit for time already served in jail and then had probation reinstated.

—Alicia Dawn Turner, pleaded guilty to a probation violation with credit for time already served in jail and to serve the balance of her sentence.

—Mark Winton, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and to serve the balance of his sentence.

—Timothy Everett Walker, ordered released on own recognizance and waived court costs; probation violation hearing based on payment of restitution was then continued to Nov. 7.

—William Thomas Whittaker Jr., forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear in court; probation revocation hearing continued to Oct. 3.

—Jason Lee Young, pleaded guilty to a probation violation, was given credit for time served in jail and then reinstated back on probation.

