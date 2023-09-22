We promised "to be continued" – Air Force Commander on strikes on Sevastopol

Amid the explosions in occupied Crimea, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, commander of the Air Force of Ukraine, has once again thanked the Air Force pilots and mocked the Russian propaganda.

Source: Oleshchuk on Telegram

Quote: "We promised that "to be continued…"

So, while the occupiers are recovering in the city of Melitopol and air-raid sirens are still sounding in the city of Sevastopol, I would like to thank the Air Force pilots once again!

‘All the missiles have been shot down!’ [false report by the Russian authorities – ed.]

I hope the Russian air defence will not let us down next time either.

Details: Oleshchuk added that Sevastopol is the city of the Ukrainian Navy.

This message is a reply to a previous post on 13 September in which Oleshchuk hinted at the launch of the Storm Shadow missiles on Sevastopol.

Background:

The Ministry of Defence of the aggressor country reported an attack with guided missiles and aircraft-type UAVs on occupied Crimea on the morning of 22 September, claiming that the Russians managed to shoot down one missile and two drones.

Later, it became known that a missile attack on the Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol had been carried out. The Russian Ministry of Defence even acknowledged the death of one serviceman.

