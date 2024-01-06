Promised reopening of NYC’s famed Papaya King derailed, delayed

Foodies across the city were devastated when famed hot dog hub Papaya King closed its original store on East 86th Street last spring, but the loss was eased by the promise it would soon reopen at a location across the street.

The original timeline, however, came and went, and now the would-be new storefront at 1535 Third Ave. is available for lease. Any signs of a prospective Papaya King opening at the site are were longer visible in early January. Nine months on, the storefront has been papered over and padlocked, and a “retail space for lease” sign was in the window.

Gary Alterman of commercial real estate giant Newmark, whose sign was in the window, declined to comment. But the space was recently listed on the Newmark website, with the “site status” described as “vacant.”

The owner of 1535 Third Ave. did not respond to multiple inquiries from the Daily News.

Long an iconic spot on the Upper East Side, the frankfurter flagship stood at the corner of 86th Street and Third Avenue for about 90 years until April 2023, when it closed its doors amid legal issues and the building’s planned demolition.

At the time, manager Mohammad Alam said he expected the new store to open across the street at 1535 Third Ave. in a matter of weeks. From the street, the interior was partially visible and work appeared to be well underway. There was kitchen equipment, throwback photo decorations and the brand’s signature shade of yellow on the walls.

But Alam told The News there was a “problem” at the Third Avenue spot and that the landlord didn’t want a necessary kitchen hood installed.

“Without the hood we cannot cook the hot dog[s],” he said.

But he did give frankfurter fans a reason to hope: he told The News they have removed the equipment from the Third Avenue site and found a new location on 86th Street, where they hope to open in late January or early February.

The Daily News could not independently verify the location of the new store.

New Yorkers were devastated when the original site closed for good in April.

“It’s sort of history,” Upper East Sider Judith Clements told The News at the time. “There’s a lot of longevity here.”

Papaya King’s long-awaited reopening would cap years of drama for the institution. It was involved in a lengthy legal dispute with a former landlord over more than $120,000 in unpaid rent, though the case was settled last year.

Meanwhile its old home on the corner of 86th Street — whose iconic neon awning and storefront are currently in a state of abandoned disrepair — was sold to powerful development group Extell for $21 million in 2021.

Extell filed plans to demolish the lot that contained Papaya King and several other shops but ultimately sold the property to Long Island-based ZD Jasper Realty for $24.5 million in October 2023.

The new owner’s plans for the site remain unclear.