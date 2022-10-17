Promises made and promises kept: the power of a great brand

From high-growth startups to handmade businesses − and everything in between − Knoxville Entrepreneur Center is focused on “creating space for big ideas.”

One powerful “big idea” that resonates with every founder, regardless of their business, is the power of a great brand. If you’re an artist or maker, how do you present yourself and your work? If you have a rapidly growing technology company, how do you stand out in a crowded market?

Branding often gets lumped in with marketing, but there’s a big difference. Think of marketing as the “how” – the tactics that you use – and branding as the “why.”

A brand is way more than just logos, colors and taglines. It’s how you answer the phone and open the door. It’s how you consistently treat people. A brand is a compelling reason to take action.

“A brand is the set of expectations, memories, stories and relationships that, taken together, account for a consumer’s decision to choose one product or service over another," says internationally renowned marketing expert Seth Godin.

Do you trust what a person or company is telling you?

I like to define branding very simply and apply it to companies large, small and everything in between: What promises do you make and, more importantly, what promises do you keep?

I reached out to our friends in the KEC community to see how they put branding into action and how they keep the promises they make.

“I think this is such a key piece that many science/tech companies completely overlook. They think of branding as something they don’t need to put effort into because ‘good tech speaks for itself.’ I often tell founders that their brand identity is the North Star of their company. It’s something that sets the foundation of not just who they are, but what they represent, and how they plan on following through with their delivery. It provides their audience something to guide them on their journey so that they can establish trust and pave the way to become leaders in their industry. A good brand is as much a reflection of the values and promises of the people who work there as well as the integrity of the work that they do.”– Victoria Frankel, Founder of Validity Science Communications

“Lirio promises our customers that we’ll be good stewards of their brand and consumer relationships. We also promise to deliver key business outcomes that positively impact people’s health. Our tagline – communication that moves people – is an accurate embodiment of our brand promise: We deliver communication that moves people along their journey to better health."– Patrick Hunt, Chief Evangelist at Lirio

“My brand promise is that you will end up with more of what you love in your life after working with me AND it will stay organized.

"My tagline is 'making room for your ideal life' because going through the decluttering process with me will open a path toward your ideal life. There’s a perception out there that to get organized you must get rid of things you love, and live a minimalist lifestyle wearing the same three drab blazers for the rest of your life. But as a 'space witch' I can tell you the opposite is true. Clutter happens when what you love is missing or the joy-sparking items are buried among lesser things.” – Monika Miller, founder of Bower & Bird

“I define branding primarily as the process of embedding mindshare about your company, or your brand. It’s like when you see a logo with nothing else, and you just know who it is because that brand has become embedded in your psyche.”– Paul Sponcia, CEO of THE IT Company

"I truly want to "make your life better one meal at a time." I put Knoxville's premiere personal chef on my website for a reason. I want to be best in class for what I do and how I do it. These attributes come from the heart and will ensure I am just that. My brand promises include things like an easy and efficient client process, scratch-made food, execution excellence, attention to detail, and high standards & professionalism." – Kevin Green, founder of Chef Kevin Culinary

“I give my clients the time, space and freedom to show up authentically in their own brands, discover their own brand of beauty and document memories that will be part of the legacy they leave behind. Guiding my clients through this process is a superpower I love sharing.”– Jasmine Newton, founder of Javon Renee Portraits

“Our core promise, which we work really hard to keep, is to make the hard work of leadership easier for our clients by providing them with practical, results-oriented solutions. It permeates everything we do – from making sure clients can easily get in touch with us to providing customized solutions that address their real-world needs. Too often, leadership ends up being theoretical, but we believe that real change happens when leaders can apply what they learn immediately.”– Leslie Beale, founder of Profusion Strategies

“We drive immaculate customer services from the initial contact with a client and strive to maintain a high touch, ultra-responsive partnership throughout the lifespan of the relationship, delivering proactive support and continual training/learning opportunities after the sale. Our competition is more likely to perform only the requested service, and you’d be lucky to ever hear from them again.”– PeeJay Alexander, founder of Purple Mouse Smart House

“SmartRIA has a registered mark for the phrase, "Software as a Partnership." We use it in our marketing on a regular basis, and we do so because our larger customers have consistently described us as more of a partner than a vendor. They say that because we're constantly talking to them about their experience and thinking about how we can make it better based on their feedback, then executing on that. Our customers love that, and we've leaned into it as a company to create great experiences for them that encourage customer expansion and loyalty.”– Mac Bartine, CEO of SmartRIA

“Because it links physical activity and academics, PowerUp is used by educators and afterschool sites across the country to develop the whole child and support active learning in a fun and different way, compared to the traditional school day. There's no equipment needed, and it's easy for staff to implement in any space, any place – ideal for the versatility needed in afterschool.”– Stacy Baugues, founder of PowerUp Fitness

"'People come first, stuff comes second.' Our team is dedicated to listening to clients' specific needs, finding unique solutions and implementing maintainable rhythms that create space to rest, celebrate, gather, create and love where they live.” – Taryn McLean, founder of Help You Dwell

We’ve all seen broken brand promises. We’ve been let down when the chili fries came out cold or the customer service representative seemed to be having a bad day. We’ve also been pleasantly surprised when promises have been kept – when the package arrives just in time or when the technology we’ve been promised saves the day. Each of our featured founders approaches their brand − and the promises they make and keep − differently. But each of them aims to consistently leave their customers' lives a little better with each interaction. I think that’s a promise worth keeping.

Chris McAdoo, the chief of strategy and engagement for the Knoxville Entrepreneur Center, welcomes guests attending the Maker City Summit in Knoxville, Tenn. on Sunday, September 19, 2021.

If you’ have any brand stories to share or just want to connect with KEC, we’d love to hear from you. Visit knoxec.com or email us at hello@knoxec.com. You also can create a post, tag @knox_ec or #madeforknoxville, and tell the world about your own entrepreneurial adventures.

In other news, we are excited to announce the launch of our new podcast, “Big Ideas Welcome." Join me weekly as we introduce you to founders, makers and change-makers. We’re going to hear the stories behind the big breaks, big challenges and big ideas that connect us all.

But we won't stop there! We will dig a little deeper with all our guests, learning why they do what they do and how they keep doing it so well. "Big Ideas Welcome" is available on all podcast platforms, and we’d love to hear your big ideas at hello@bigideaswelcome.com.

Chris McAdoo is Chief of Strategy & Engagement for Knoxville Entrepreneur Center • Artist • Entrepreneurial Evangelist. Chris has spent over 20 years building businesses, forging a successful art career, and speaking all over the country on the power of creativity and challenging assumptions. Connect with Chris at chris@knoxec.net.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Brand tips for makers and entrepreneurs: Make promises, keep promises