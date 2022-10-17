Promises made and promises kept: the power of a great brand

Chris McAdoo/Knox.biz columnist
·3 min read

From high-growth startups to handmade businesses − and everything in between − Knoxville Entrepreneur Center is focused on “creating space for big ideas.”

One powerful “big idea” that resonates with every founder, regardless of their business, is the power of a great brand. If you’re an artist or maker, how do you present yourself and your work? If you have a rapidly growing technology company, how do you stand out in a crowded market?

Branding often gets lumped in with marketing, but there’s a big difference. Think of marketing as the “how” – the tactics that you use – and branding as the “why.”

A brand is way more than just logos, colors and taglines. It’s how you answer the phone and open the door. It’s how you consistently treat people. A brand is a compelling reason to take action.

“A brand is the set of expectations, memories, stories and relationships that, taken together, account for a consumer’s decision to choose one product or service over another," says internationally renowned marketing expert Seth Godin.

Do you trust what a person or company is telling you?

I like to define branding very simply and apply it to companies large, small and everything in between: What promises do you make and, more importantly, what promises do you keep?

I reached out to our friends in the KEC community to see how they put branding into action and how they keep the promises they make.

“I think this is such a key piece that many science/tech companies completely overlook. They think of branding as something they don’t need to put effort into because ‘good tech speaks for itself.’ I often tell founders that their brand identity is the North Star of their company. It’s something that sets the foundation of not just who they are, but what they represent, and how they plan on following through with their delivery. It provides their audience something to guide them on their journey so that they can establish trust and pave the way to become leaders in their industry. A good brand is as much a reflection of the values and promises of the people who work there as well as the integrity of the work that they do.”– Victoria Frankel, Founder of Validity Science Communications

“Lirio promises our customers that we’ll be good stewards of their brand and consumer relationships. We also promise to deliver key business outcomes that positively impact people’s health. Our tagline – communication that moves people – is an accurate embodiment of our brand promise: We deliver communication that moves people along their journey to better health."– Patrick Hunt, Chief Evangelist at Lirio

“My brand promise is that you will end up with more of what you love in your life after working with me AND it will stay organized. 

"My tagline is 'making room for your ideal life' because going through the decluttering process with me will open a path toward your ideal life. There’s a perception out there that to get organized you must get rid of things you love, and live a minimalist lifestyle wearing the same three drab blazers for the rest of your life. But as a 'space witch' I can tell you the opposite is true. Clutter happens when what you love is missing or the joy-sparking items are buried among lesser things.” – Monika Miller, founder of Bower & Bird

“I define branding primarily as the process of embedding mindshare about your company, or your brand. It’s like when you see a logo with nothing else, and you just know who it is because that brand has become embedded in your psyche.”– Paul Sponcia, CEO of THE IT Company

"I truly want to "make your life better one meal at a time." I put Knoxville's premiere personal chef on my website for a reason. I want to be best in class for what I do and how I do it. These attributes come from the heart and will ensure I am just that. My brand promises include things like an easy and efficient client process, scratch-made food, execution excellence, attention to detail, and high standards & professionalism." – Kevin Green, founder of Chef Kevin Culinary

“I give my clients the time, space and freedom to show up authentically in their own brands, discover their own brand of beauty and document memories that will be part of the legacy they leave behind. Guiding my clients through this process is a superpower I love sharing.”– Jasmine Newton, founder of Javon Renee Portraits

“Our core promise, which we work really hard to keep, is to make the hard work of leadership easier for our clients by providing them with practical, results-oriented solutions. It permeates everything we do – from making sure clients can easily get in touch with us to providing customized solutions that address their real-world needs. Too often, leadership ends up being theoretical, but we believe that real change happens when leaders can apply what they learn immediately.”– Leslie Beale, founder of Profusion Strategies 

“We drive immaculate customer services from the initial contact with a client and strive to maintain a high touch, ultra-responsive partnership throughout the lifespan of the relationship, delivering proactive support and continual training/learning opportunities after the sale. Our competition is more likely to perform only the requested service, and you’d be lucky to ever hear from them again.”– PeeJay Alexander, founder of Purple Mouse Smart House 

“SmartRIA has a registered mark for the phrase, "Software as a Partnership." We use it in our marketing on a regular basis, and we do so because our larger customers have consistently described us as more of a partner than a vendor. They say that because we're constantly talking to them about their experience and thinking about how we can make it better based on their feedback, then executing on that. Our customers love that, and we've leaned into it as a company to create great experiences for them that encourage customer expansion and loyalty.”– Mac Bartine, CEO of SmartRIA

“Because it links physical activity and academics, PowerUp is used by educators and afterschool sites across the country to develop the whole child and support active learning in a fun and different way, compared to the traditional school day. There's no equipment needed, and it's easy for staff to implement in any space, any place ideal for the versatility needed in afterschool.”– Stacy Baugues, founder of PowerUp Fitness

"'People come first, stuff comes second.' Our team is dedicated to listening to clients' specific needs, finding unique solutions and implementing maintainable rhythms that create space to rest, celebrate, gather, create and love where they live.” – Taryn McLean, founder of Help You Dwell 

We’ve all seen broken brand promises. We’ve been let down when the chili fries came out cold or the customer service representative seemed to be having a bad day. We’ve also been pleasantly surprised when promises have been kept – when the package arrives just in time or when the technology we’ve been promised saves the day. Each of our featured founders approaches their brand − and the promises they make and keep − differently. But each of them aims to consistently leave their customers' lives a little better with each interaction. I think that’s a promise worth keeping.

Chris McAdoo, the chief of strategy and engagement for the Knoxville Entrepreneur Center, welcomes guests attending the Maker City Summit in Knoxville, Tenn. on Sunday, September 19, 2021.
Chris McAdoo, the chief of strategy and engagement for the Knoxville Entrepreneur Center, welcomes guests attending the Maker City Summit in Knoxville, Tenn. on Sunday, September 19, 2021.

If you’ have any brand stories to share or just want to connect with KEC, we’d love to hear from you. Visit knoxec.com or email us at hello@knoxec.com. You also can create a post, tag @knox_ec or #madeforknoxville, and tell the world about your own entrepreneurial adventures.

In other news, we are excited to announce the launch of our new podcast, “Big Ideas Welcome." Join me weekly as we introduce you to founders, makers and change-makers. We’re going to hear the stories behind the big breaks, big challenges and big ideas that connect us all.

But we won't stop there! We will dig a little deeper with all our guests, learning why they do what they do and how they keep doing it so well. "Big Ideas Welcome" is available on all podcast platforms, and we’d love to hear your big ideas at hello@bigideaswelcome.com.

Chris McAdoo is Chief of Strategy & Engagement for Knoxville Entrepreneur Center • Artist • Entrepreneurial Evangelist. Chris has spent over 20 years building businesses, forging a successful art career, and speaking all over the country on the power of creativity and challenging assumptions. Connect with Chris at chris@knoxec.net.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Brand tips for makers and entrepreneurs: Make promises, keep promises

Recommended Stories

  • Tech CEO calls overemployment trend a 'new form of theft and deception' after firing two engineers secretly working multiple full-time jobs at once

    "This isn't some fun new social trend," Canopy CEO Davis Bell wrote in a viral Linkedin post about the incidents.

  • Divisive Startup Kingpin Doubles Down on EVs to Undercut Musk

    (Bloomberg) -- When Bhavish Aggarwal arrived for a recent visit at the Ola Futurefactory, marketed as the world’s largest electric two-wheeler plant, the company’s founder was quick to spot a shuttered entryway that should have been left open. He immediately summoned a custodial manager, people who were present said, and meted out a punishment: run three laps around the several-acre-large plant.Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandSecret Service

  • Frontier just unveiled its first Airbus A321neo. Take a closer look at the ultra-efficient airliner.

    The "ultra-fuel-efficient" jet is equipped with Pratt & Whitney's "groundbreaking" GTF engines that reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 16%.

  • 8 Purchases Everyone Approaching Retirement Should Make

    Certain retirement purchases, like big houses and expensive boats, are often regretted by retirees. However, there are other purchases that act more as investments. Here are eight purchases every...

  • Gazprom CEO says gas price cap would lead to supply halt

    Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller on Sunday said plans to cap the price of Russian gas exports would cause supplies to be halted, echoing a similar threat from President Vladimir Putin. The conflict in Ukraine has prompted European Union customers to reduce their purchases of Russian energy while the G7 and the EU are trying to impose a price cap on Russian oil and gas. "Such a one-sided decision is of course a violation of existing contracts, which would lead to a termination of supplies," Miller said in comments broadcast on state television.

  • Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age

    A recent study from the career experts Zety says that 40% of respondents fear retirement more than death. And almost nine in 10 responded that their biggest retirement fear is not having enough income. For married couples, planning retirement for two people can … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Who Says Value Investing Is Boring? These Are 2 of the Market's Most Exciting Opportunities.

    Value investing is a time-honored strategy, and many of the most successful investors ever -- from Warren Buffett to Seth Klarman -- have employed the approach. Despite this fact, there seems to be a perception among some investors that value investing is "boring," and with growth stocks outperforming value for much of the past decade, it is perhaps understandable that some investors have adopted this viewpoint. Sure, there are plenty of stodgy companies that are beloved by value investors, but there are plenty of exciting companies that make for great value investing opportunities as well.

  • Hyundai and Kia recall 130,00 vehicles over potential gearbox fault

    A potentially inadequate soldering job could allow a board component to detach, thereby causing a pump malfunction.

  • I’m a 39-year-old single dad with $600,000 saved — I want to retire at 50 but don’t know how. What should I do?

    Although it is unfortunate that you do not have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan, you’re far from alone. You mention having individual retirement accounts, but you could look into opening a Roth IRA, which is funded with after-tax dollars. “I would start there,” said Chris Hardy, a certified financial planner at Paramount Investment Advisors.

  • These 2 Stocks Are All-Stars in the Making

    A smart investment strategy is to buy and hold stocks of growing companies that have a good chance of beating the market over the long term. The two I have in mind are visual-based social media company Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), and e-commerce retailer Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY). The rumor that Alphabet could be interested in purchasing Pinterest has again sparked interest in the company and while investors will have to wait to see whether there is any truth to it, I believe Pinterest can thrive on its own in the long run.

  • Biden says new limits on drug prices benefit seniors

    President Biden on Oct. 15 said a new executive order restricting drug price increases will help those on Medicare save money. Beginning January, pharmaceutical companies will be required to pay fines to Medicare if their drug prices rise faster than inflation.

  • 14 Key Signs You Will Run Out of Money in Retirement

    You don't want to go broke in retirement. Despite all your preparation, however, you might discover that your retirement is going to cost more than you planned. Here It Is: Our 2022 Small...

  • Oil bounces higher as U.S. dollar's strength eases

    Oil prices rose in thin trade in early Asian hours on Monday as the U.S. dollar's strength eased while investors awaited data from China to gauge demand at the world's top crude oil importer. Oil found support from a combination of factors, including Chinese President Xi Jinping's comments at the Party Congress that reassured accommodative policies for the economy, a positive sign for demand outlook, CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng said. Looking ahead, oil prices are expected to remain volatile as production cuts by OPEC+ will tighten supplies ahead of the European Union embargo on Russian oil, while a strong U.S. dollar and further interest rate increases from the U.S. Federal Reserve limit price gains.

  • Russia's Gazprom says it will stop gas supplies to Europe if EU imposes price cap

    Russia has threatened to stop gas supplies to the European Union if member states decide to introduce a price cap on natural gas, the head of Gazprom Alexei Miller, said on Oct. 16.

  • Can your boss fire you for refusing to turn your webcam on? If you live in the US, probably.

    A worker at a Florida-based company fired for not turning on his webcam was awarded $73,000 by a Dutch court. Don't expect a similar ruling in the US.

  • U.S. moves to dismiss price-fixing case against two former Pilgrim's Pride execs

    The U.S. Justice Department on Sunday moved to dismiss an antitrust indictment against two former Pilgrim's Pride Corp executives who were the remaining defendants in a conspiracy prosecution that has failed to secure any convictions. Federal prosecutors asked U.S. District Judge Daniel Domenico to dismiss the case against Jason McGuire, who was a former executive vice president of sales at Pilgrim's Pride, and Timothy Stiller, a former general manager. They and other defendants were charged in 2021 of fixing prices in the poultry industry.

  • Retirement Savings: Gen Z Is Getting Started as Young as 19 — How It Compares to Millennials, Gen X and Boomers

    Of the four generational cohorts currently in the working world, Gen Z is probably the least likely to depend on Social Security to fund their retirement. Social Security's cash reserves are expected...

  • Automobili Pininfarina is 'overwhelmed with positive response' to luxury EV: CEO

    Automobili Pininfarina CEO Per Svantesson is driving change at the top of the car world food chain, meaning the high end, ultra luxury segment with the Battista GT hypercar. Each car is handmade in Italy by one of the venerated design houses in the business, taking nearly 2,000 man hours, and is powered by four Rimac-sourced electric motors at each well producing an astounding 1900 horsepower. And if you have to ask, each car costs over $2 million.

  • Buy Amazon Stock for AWS, Get the E-Commerce Business for "Free"

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) isn't my favorite e-commerce stock (I prefer Shopify's mission to put the power of commerce back in the hands of smaller merchants). Nevertheless, I've been buying Amazon because I think it's too cheap to ignore -- especially when considering the company's main breadwinner, public cloud computing pioneer AWS (Amazon Web Services).

  • Goldman Sees Some Bargains in US But Finds S&P 500 Expensive

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. sees attractive opportunities emerging in US stocks even as the S&P 500 benchmark remains expensive versus its history and accounting for interest rates.Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandSecret Service Minimized Threats Before Jan. 6, Records ShowDeSantis Chief of Staff Planned Migrant Flights, Documents ShowThe risk-reward for the S&P 500 Index remains unattractive but “the degree of valuation dispersio