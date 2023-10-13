Promising Development in Morgan State Shooting Investigation

A suspect has been placed in custody in connection to the shooting on Morgan State’s campus last week. Police are still on the hunt for another shooter.



Authorities in the Northeast District of Washington, D.C. worked with federal agencies to locate a 17-year-old suspect accused of shooting at a group of students following one of the university’s homecoming events. He was arrested yesterday in without incident, according to the Baltimore Police Department. He will be transported to Central Booking Intake Facility and charged with several counts of attempted murder.

Read more

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

This is the latest step toward justice and closure for the students shook by the incident. Earlier this week, university President David K. Wilson announced the construction of a wall to surround the campus entryways and exits as a new security measure. The remainder of homecoming events were also cancelled.

More from The Root

Sign up for The Root's Newsletter. For the latest news, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.