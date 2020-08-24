Promoter fined after a ‘mansion party’ that broke COVID-19 rules, California cops say

A party promoter is facing almost $1,500 in fines after throwing a party during the coronavirus pandemic, California police said.

The promoter, who goes by @iamkingbell on Instagram, hosted a “100 Summers Mansion Party” on Saturday, according to an event page. An Instagram post on Sunday showed a packed room with some people not wearing face masks.

The Glendora Police Department was notified about the party, which was held at a “large exclusive home,” according to a news release. The police responded to calls for “loud parties, littering, parking and unsafe vehicle use.”

McClatchy News reached out to King Bell for comment, but has not heard back.

Police said the city tried to tell the homeowner and promoter that the party violated Los Angeles County Health Department Order for gatherings, but the promoter “disregarded city staff and held the event knowingly violating the administrative city permit process and the health department order.”

Large events, both public and private, are still not allowed under Los Angeles’ health order.

The promoter was issued several citations, totaling $1,480 in fines, police said. He ended the party around midnight but it took 90 minutes for everyone to leave the party and neighborhood, according to police.

Glendora Mayor Michael Allawos said in the statement that the city is looking into more legal action and the party was a “flagrant disregard for the sanctity of this neighborhood.”

“The City is working closely with our partners to ensure issues like this one do not occur again as well as looking into untapped legal tools,” Allawos said.

In Los Angeles County, there have been 231,695 confirmed cases and 5,545 deaths as of Monday, according to LA Public Health.

Nationwide, more than 5.7 million coronavirus cases have been confirmed and more than 176,000 people have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.