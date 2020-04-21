Promoting Non-core Services alongside FMC: Strategy Analysis of 6 European Operators - A1 Telekom, Movistar, Orange, Plus, Telekom Slovenije and VodafoneZiggo

DUBLIN, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Promoting New Services alongside FMC in Europe: Case Studies and Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

What are the key non-core services offered by converged operators across Europe ?

? How are these offers structured and incorporated into telecoms convergence offers?

How successful have non-core services been?

European operators that are promoting fixed-mobile convergence (FMC) are looking to expand the scope of their offers by introducing non-traditional services to their portfolios. Operators can improve revenue prospects and manage churn by introducing complementary services such as smart home solutions through their FMC offers.

This report analyses the strategies of six European operators that promote non-core services alongside fixed-mobile convergence (FMC).

It is based on several sources:

Internal research including the Telecoms Market Matrix, European Core Forecasts, and various pricing trackers

Operators' public announcements, press releases, annual reports, and financial statements

Who Should Read This Report?

This report will be of interest to anyone involved in strategy initiatives within an operator (for example, strategy teams and new business teams).

It will also be of interest to third-party organisations that are interested in partnering with an operator to provide a non-core telecoms service.

Topics Covered



Executive Summary Analysis Case Studies Appendix

Companies Mentioned



A1 Telekom ( Austria )

) Movistar ( Spain )

) Orange ( France )

) Plus ( Poland )

) Telekom Slovenije ( Slovenia )

) VodafoneZiggo ( Netherlands )

