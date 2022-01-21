Promotions fill leadership positions in Phenix City Schools. Who’s moving where and why

The Phenix City Board of Education unanimously approved promotions to fill three leadership positions Thursday.

The board voted on superintendent Randy Wilkes’ recommendations:

Allen Rose will become principal of South Girard School, which educates the district’s eighth-graders. Rose, an assistant principal at Central High School, will transfer March 1. But he will be reassigned Monday to succeed Kerry McDonald, who was appointed last month to replace the retiring Tommy Vickers as Central’s principal.





Sherry Ashe will transfer Feb. 24 to become the district’s coordinator of school improvement, newly created position. Ashe is an assistant principal at Phenix City Intermediate School, which educates the district’s students in grades 6-7.





Sarah Weber, a math teacher at Central, will become an assistant principal at the school, starting Feb. 21. She is replacing Rose.

Rose previously taught social studies at PCIS and South Girard, where he also was head football coach.

Allen Rose

“Mr. Rose’s greatest attributes are his positive approach and friendly nature,” Wilkes said in a news release. “He has repeatedly spoken of building relationships as a precursor to academic growth and will undoubtedly foster such both inside the classroom and in the community. He will make students, parents and community members feel safe and appreciated. He has served well in every capacity.”

Ashe previously was principal of Valley High School (2016-21) and an assistant principal and English teacher.

Sherry Ashe

“She has a proven track record of increasing student achievement, graduation rate and college and career readiness indicators,” Wilkes said. “She is pleasant and friendly and has a whatever-it-takes attitude.”

Weber is the Advanced Placement pre-calculus and dual enrollment instructor at Central. She also is certified to teach science and sponsors the school’s Beta Club, guiding students to more than 50 state and national titles.

Sarah Weber

“Dr. Weber is high-energy, thorough and has shown herself to achieve remarkable feats, such as a 70% pass rate on the Advanced Placement exams,” Wilkes said.