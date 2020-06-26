PromoTix Releases PromoStream, the First All-in-One Fee-Free Ticketing Service and Live-Streaming Software

PromoTix is Innovating and Pushing the Event Industry to New Heights

CHRISTIANSTED, Virgin Islands, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PromoTix announced today PromoStream, the world's first all-in-one ticketing and live-streaming software solution. PromoStream combines Promotix's fee-free ticketing platform, with a private, secure live-streaming gateway. This one-of-a-kind platform offers a revolutionized way for event organizers, instructors, and individuals selling tickets to their live content offerings to do so with less work and a more seamless organizer experience.

With PromoStream, hosts can start streaming with as little as $19.99 and ticket their event with 0% Ticket Service Fees. They also can take advantage of daily payouts with Stripe. This all-in-one ticket and streaming service is secure and free from intrusions (no Zoom bombers!). On top of that, it has an ultra-low latency of just one second around the globe.

PromoTix was created by event organizers and promoters for event organizers and promoters. PromoTix's core value and mission statement is to create more memorable experiences for people by helping event organizers throw more successful and profitable events. Amid the pandemic, they wanted to create a platform that not only offers fee-free ticketing but also safe and secure live-streaming.

"Ticketing companies have become complacent offering a commodity-based technology for incredibly high fees, driving up costs for organizers and prices for consumers. It's time to eliminate that from the industry."

- Will Royall, Founder & CEO, PromoTix

PromoStream will be available starting June 26, and event organizers can start streaming for as little as $19.99. For more information on PromoStream, visit https://www.promotixapp.com/promostream.

For more information or to schedule an interview, contact Amanda Cosenza at 916-690-7787 or amanda@promotixapp.com

About PromoTix: PromoTix, Inc. is a U.S. Virgin Islands-based company providing event ticketing, sales, and marketing services. Our team is diverse, and our members come from the live events space, tech space, investment, and startup communities bringing both experience and industry knowledge to the table.

