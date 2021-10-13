Prony Resources says Tesla has agreed to a multi-year nickel purchasing deal

Melanie Burton
·2 min read

By Melanie Burton

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - New Caledonia's Prony Resources said on Wednesday Tesla Inc had agreed to purchase more than 42,000 tonnes of nickel in a multi-year deal - a pact that is set to make it a key supplier of the metal to the U.S. electric car maker.

Prony, which bought the loss-making nickel operations in the French territory from Brazil's Vale SA this year, added it aims to produce 44,000 tonnes of nickel by 2024, double its expected 2021 output. It will also embark on cost cuts as well as efforts to clean up waste from the nickel plant.

Electric vehicle makers have made securing sufficient supplies of nickel - a key ingredient in automotive batteries - a top priority and are particularly keen to seek out sustainable and low-carbon nickel supplies.

Tesla, which serves as an adviser on product and sustainability standards to Prony, also signed a deal to take supply from BHP's nickel operations in Australia earlier this year.

Prony did not disclose how many years the deal with Tesla will run for.

The automaker is expected to deploy around 30,000 tonnes of nickel in batteries this year and is likely to rapidly ramp up its nickel consumption in the coming years, said Steven Brown, a Sydney-based independent expert on battery minerals.

Prony expects the nickel market to return to a surplus for four years from 2022 partly as top producer Indonesia will boost supply - albeit in a process that is emissions heavy. But by 2026 demand for nickel from the battery sector should be "exponential", outstripping supply again, it said.

In the meantime, however, Prony has begun a hedging program to manage price risk and has locked in prices of at least $20,000 a tonne for 5,000 tonnes, it added.

LME nickel prices have risen some 20% over the past 12 months and are currently trading at $19,100 a tonne.

Prony is 51%-owned by New Caledonia's provincial authorities and other local interests, while global energy trader Trafigura has a 19% stake and the rest is held by a joint venture between Prony Resources management and investment firm Agio Global.

(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Luxury giant LVMH's third-quarter sales up by 20%

    PARIS (Reuters) -Sales at French luxury group LVMH's fashion and leather goods division rose strongly in the third quarter even though overall revenue growth in Asia and the United States eased from their stellar first-half performance. LVMH, whose luxury products span Moët & Chandon champagne and Bulgari timepieces, said on Tuesday the popularity of its star labels Louis Vuitton and Dior helped its fashion and leather goods division, which accounts for nearly half of group sales, to report 24% growth.

  • LVMH shares flat after its Q3 revenues

    Shares in LVMH were flat in early trading on Wednesday after the French luxury giant posted a strong rise in sales in its fashion and leather goods division in the third quarter. LVMH, whose luxury products span Moët & Chandon champagne and Bulgari timepieces, said on Tuesday the popularity of its star labels Louis Vuitton and Dior helped its fashion and leather goods division, which accounts for nearly half of group sales, to report 24% growth. LVMH shares opened up 0.4% after the opening bell before falling flat in early trade, outperforming the broader French stock market.

  • Chinese Dollar Bond Demand Drops on Stress: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Demand for Chinese dollar bonds fell in September, as China Evergrande Group’s liquidity woes weigh on the primary market for offshore debt. Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachThey Invented the Must-Have Instrument for the Burning Man Set. Now They Want to Kill It OffArgentina’s 120-Year-O

  • Nestle revamps geographic structure, makes new board appointments

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Nestle is overhauling its geographic structure, the world's largest food company said on Wednesday, creating new zones for North America and for Greater China. The maker of Nescafe instant coffee and KitKat chocolate bars also said it was changing its executive board to align with the new structure, which takes effect from January. Company veteran Chris Johnson, now head of Nestle's Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa zone (AOA), will retire from the executive board and be replaced by Remy Ejel, current head of Nestle's Middle East and North Africa business.

  • Merck (MRK) Seeks Emergency Nod for Oral Antiviral COVID-19 Pill

    Merck's (MRK) molnupiravir to be the first oral antiviral medicine for the treatment of COVID-19, if authorized by the FDA.

  • Philippines tells tech giants to halt sales of 'text blast' kit after election plug

    The Philippines has ordered tech giants Facebook, Alibaba Lazada and Sea's Shopee to stop allowing sales of cellular equipment used for emergency messaging, after "text blasts" were used to promote a presidential election candidate. The National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) ordered the platforms to appear before the agency on Oct. 27 to explain why they should not be held liable for allowing sales of the equipment. The NTC's order, made public on Tuesday, follows an investigation it ordered last week into an "emergency alert" text blast, typically used during natural disasters, that contained message of support for one of the presidential candidates.

  • Activist Ubben Joins Fertiglobe Board Ahead of $830 Million IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Abu Dhabi’s state energy company and OCI NV are selling a stake of as much as $830 million in their Middle Eastern fertilizer venture to buyers including a Singapore sovereign wealth fund and activist investor Jeff Ubben.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachThey Invented the Must-Have Instru

  • Not so fast! Supply bottlenecks strain fashion chains

    "When it comes to fast fashion, it's all about being first to market," said Gus Bartholomew, CEO and co-founder of SupplyCompass, a London-based firm that specialises in product development and delivery software for fashion brands. "What we're seeing with most brands is that they're all still massively struggling with visibility and control around delivery certainty - knowing when things are going to be delivered and when things might be likely to go wrong and how that will actually impact them."

  • China Education Stocks Jump on Support for Vocational Schools

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s support for vocational schools is breathing life into education stocks that have been battered by a crackdown on private tutoring businesses.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachThey Invented the Must-Have Instrument for the Burning Man Set. Now They Want to Kill It OffArgentina’s 12

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed at $35.51 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.36% move from the prior day.

  • Market expects interest rates to rise by ‘end of 2022, early 2023,’ analyst says

    Investors are looking for interest rates to 'liftoff' in 2022 and 2023, according to Greg Staples, managing director at DWS Group.

  • Food prices rise to highest level in a decade amid labor shortage and supply crisis

    Food prices have reached their highest level in a decade as the coronavirus continues to wreak havoc on businesses left reeling from a labor shortage and issues within the supply chain.

  • Chinese AI Research and Business is Booming, but America is Still King

    Photo by Markus Winkler on Unsplash There is no doubt that artificial intelligence (AI) is on the cusp of achieving significant disruption across several sectors in the world — one can simply look to companies like American company Alfi (NASDAQ: ALF) which is attempting to revolutionize the ad-tech industry with privacy-conscious AI —. It is becoming a key driver of productivity and gross domestic product growth for many nations and is pushing the boundaries of technology as we know it. Accordin

  • Why India is on the brink of an unprecedented power crisis

    More than half of India's 135 coal-fired power plants are running on fumes - as coal stocks run low.

  • Bitcoin just flashed a counter-trend signal that suggests a pullback is likely as crypto becomes overbought, according to Fairlead Strategies

    The same DeMARK counter-trend signal flashed in January right before bitcoin fell about 25% from $40,000 to $30,000.

  • 'Desperate for tires.' Components shortage roils U.S. harvest

    Dale Hadden cannot find any spare tires for his combine harvester. New Ag Supply in Kansas is pleading with customers to order parts now for spring planting. "You try to baby your equipment, but we're all at the mercy of luck right now," said Holub, a fourth-generation corn and soybean farmer in Buckingham, Iowa.

  • A Denver oil and gas company with big private equity backers files to go public

    The company owns acres of mineral rights in the giant Permian Basin of Texas, but it doesn't plan to drill any wells.

  • Moscow and Latin America: Growing Together

    Photo by CHUTTERSNAP on Unsplash The International Monetary Fund is predicting that Latin America and the Caribbean will see gross domestic product (GDP) rise 5.8% by the end of 2021 and another 3.1% next year. The region’s more than 500 million residents generate a total GDP of USD 4.166 billion per year, or approximately 4.9% of global GDP, estimated by the World Bank at USD 84.705 trillion. The region is a sizable sales market and a serious economic partner. As Russia’s financial and economic

  • Spiking energy prices mean more than just pain at the pump

    "This is not a short-term disruption — this is a problematic issue that’s not going to go away for a while,” said one logistics expert.

  • Toyota aims to make up some lost production as supplies rebound -sources

    Toyota Motor Corp in December wants to restart production curtailed by component shortages with a rebound in shipments from pandemic-hit suppliers that may help it claw back around a third of output lost to supply disruptions, three sources familiar with the carmaker's plans said. Toyota last month cut its production target for the financial year to end-March by 300,000 vehicles to 9 million units because rising COVID-19 infections slowed work at parts factories in Malaysia and Vietnam, compounding a global chip shortage that has forced it and other big automakers to curtail output. The Japanese carmaker has asked suppliers to make up for lost production so it can build an additional 97,000 vehicles between December and the end of March, with some considering additional weekend shifts to do so, said the sources, who asked not to be identified because they are not authorised to talk to the media.