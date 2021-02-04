Proofpoint: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) _ Proofpoint Inc. (PFPT) on Thursday reported a loss of $35.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sunnyvale, California-based company said it had a loss of 61 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 51 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The data security company posted revenue of $275.1 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $269.1 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $163.8 million, or $2.86 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.05 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Proofpoint expects its per-share earnings to range from 39 cents to 40 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $280 million to $282 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Proofpoint expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.91 to $1.99 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.2 billion.

Proofpoint shares have declined almost 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $130.19, a climb of 3% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PFPT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PFPT