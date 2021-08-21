Prop. 22 is ruled unconstitutional, a major blow to California gig economy law

Margot Roosevelt, Suhauna Hussain
·2 min read
Mark Boster&#x002009;&#x002009;Los Angeles Times Many workers drive for Lyft and Uber while they drop off riders at Los Angeles International Airport.
A California judge ruled Friday that parts of Proposition 22 are unconstitutional, rendering the ballot measure unenforceable. (Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times)

California’s giant ride-hailing and delivery companies suffered a major setback Friday as a state Superior Court judge invalidated a 2020 ballot proposition that allowed Uber, Lyft, DoorDash and other businesses to classify their workers as independent contractors.

In a lawsuit brought by the Service Employees International Union, Alameda County Superior Court Judge Frank Roesch ruled that parts of Proposition 22 are unconstitutional because they infringe on the power of the Legislature to include app-based drivers under the state's workers' compensation law.

Gig economy companies spent more than $220 million last year in the nation's costliest-ever ballot initiative campaign after the California Legislature passed a law, AB 5, requiring drivers to be classified as employees with benefits such as minimum wage, overtime and workers' compensation in case of injury.

"They tried to boost their profits by undermining democracy and the state Constitution," said Bob Schoonover, president of SEIU California State Council, in applauding the ruling. "For two years, drivers have been saying that democracy cannot be bought. And today’s decision shows they were right."

Uber pushed back against the ruling in a statement Friday, emphasizing that California’s attorney general previously had “strongly defended” Proposition 22’s constitutionality.

“This ruling ignores the will of the overwhelming majority of California voters and defies both logic and the law,” the company said. “We will appeal and we expect to win.”

Californians overwhelmingly approved the ballot measure, which won with 58% of the vote in the November election.

The California Supreme Court previously denied a constitutional challenge to Proposition 22 in February. The plaintiffs refiled the suit in a lower venue, Alameda County Superior Court, soon after the setback.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Court rules California gig worker initiative is unconstitutional

    Proposition 22 is unconstitutional as "it limits the power of a future Legislature to define app-based drivers as workers subject to workers' compensation law", which makes the entire ballot measure "unenforceable", Alameda County Superior Court Judge Frank Roesch wrote in the ruling. Gig economy companies including Uber, Lyft, Doordash and Instacart were pushing to keep drivers' independent contractor status, albeit with additional benefits. The ballot measure was meant to cement app-based food delivery and ride-hail drivers' status as independent contractors, not employees.

  • California judge: Uber, Lyft not exempt from classifying drivers as employees

    A California judge on Friday ruled that a 2020 ballot measure exempting gig companies from for providing benefits for its workers is unconstitutional, the Sacramento Bee reports.Why it matters: California voters approved the measure last November, ensuring gig companies aren't required to make their drivers employees. The victory gave the industry a playbook for facing labor movements nationwide.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Flashback: Gig companies s

  • California’s gig worker Prop 22 ruled unconstitutional by superior court

    In a late Friday night blow to Uber, Lyft and other gig worker-centered companies, a superior court judge ruled that California’s Proposition 22, which was passed in 2020 and designed to overrule the state’s controversial AB-5 law on the employment status of gig workers, violates the state’s constitution. Frank Roesch, a superior court judge in Alameda County, which encompasses Oakland, Berkeley and much of the East Bay, ruled that the law would limit “the power of a future legislature” to define the employment status of gig workers. The lawsuit was filed by the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) in January, after a similar lawsuit was rebuffed by the California Supreme Court and referred to a lower court.

  • Almost two-thirds of Americans say the Afghanistan and Iraq wars were not worth fighting: poll

    The AP-NORC poll, conducted August 12 - 16, also found that Americans have grown more concerned about domestic extremism.

  • Three U.S. senators urge more Taiwan help on auto chip shortage

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A trio of Democratic U.S. senators has asked the Taiwanese government for more help in addressing a chip shortage that has left numerous American auto production lines at times standing idle. The letter, dated Aug. 18 and first reported by Reuters, was sent by Michigan Senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow and Ohio's Sherrod Brown to Taiwan's de facto ambassador in Washington, Hsiao Bi-khim, praising her "efforts to address the shortage." Toyota Motor Corp said Thursday it would slash global production for September by 40% from its previous plan, becoming the latest major automaker to cut output due to the global chip crunch.

  • California Covid Cases, Hospitalizations Hit Summer Surge Highs As Wild Swings Continue

    Daily Covid cases in California hit a new high for the current summer surge, with 14,716 reported on Friday. That’s up 10% from the season’s previous peak of 13,377 on August 9, and up a whopping 159% from the 5,678 new cases the state database now shows for Tuesday of this week. It tops the […]

  • US Mortgage Giant To Accept Bitcoin This Year, Considers Other Cryptocurrencies

    Second-largest United States mortgage lender UWM Holdings Corp's (NYSE: UWMC) United Wholesale Mortgage plans to start accepting cryptocurrency payments this year, starting with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). What Happened: During a recent interview with the Detroit Free Press, United Wholesale Mortgage CEO Mat Ishbia said that the firm expects to accept cryptocurrencies soon. He said that "hopefully (this year) we can actually execute on that before anyone in the country." Isbia added that they are "st

  • Letters to the Editor: A church that would deny Communion to Joe Biden has lost its way

    Many readers say U.S. bishops, led by José Gómez, are hypocritical. Others say the church must deny Communion to pro-abortion-rights Catholics.

  • Mexico braces for second Grace landfall, Henri inches toward U.S. coast

    Grace will bring flooding rains and dangerous storm surge to Mexico as a hurricane, with Henri likely to become a hurricane by Saturday as it approaches the U.S. East Coast.

  • Check your pet food labels: FDA links deaths to recalled food

    The FDA has issued a statement confirming that 130 pets have died and hundreds more have fallen ill after eating food produced by Midwestern Pet Foods.

  • 2021-22 Season Preview: Part 4

    Examining the New Jersey Devils, New York Islanders, and the New York Rangers. (Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

  • A pathway to citizenship could create 400,000 new jobs, but only if Congress acts

    Just last week, Congress took a monumental step toward charting a new course for the country and creating a new era of shared prosperity and robust economic growth, as the Senate passed the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and JOBS Act alongside a $3.5 trillion budget plan to enact the president’s Build Back Better agenda. Notably, and sensibly, the proposed budget framework that passed the Senate also included $107 billion dollars in funding toward immigration initiatives, including the creation of a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants—an important economic policy that is essential for U.S. economic growth and recovery. The momentum for a pathway to citizenship for young undocumented immigrants, Temporary Protected Status holders, and the millions of essential workers who have kept our country running during this pandemic, has been building, and while there are important moral and social implications in finding a solution, immigration reform is also an economic imperative, because immigration reform is an economic growth policy.

  • Naomi Osaka Shares New Perspective on Her Career Following Tearful Exit from Press Conference on Monday

    Amid the turmoil in Haiti and Afghanistan, Naomi Osaka has found herself reflecting upon her tennis career. In 2020, she was riding high and became the world’s highest-paid woman in sports for a second consecutive year, but in recent months she withdrew from the French Open citing mental health concerns and suffered a shocking loss to Marketa Vondrousova during the Tokyo Olympics.

  • California GOP gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder accused of waving a gun at his ex-fiancee

    "He wanted to make sure I saw that he had it. It was an act of silent scorn - and anger,'' his ex-fiancee Alexandra Datig told Politico.

  • Facebook & Instagram Are Standing Up For Lizzo After Instagram Live Breakdown

    Lizzo broke down over the weekend about the hate she receives online, so Facebook and Instagram are taking matters into their own hands.

  • OnlyFans’ porn ban is crypto’s opportunity of a lifetime

    Today, OnlyFans dropped the massive bombshell that it will be banning “sexually explicit content” from the app later this year. This is obviously a wildly seismic shift for OnlyFans, which completely disrupted the adult content industry and gave performers a path toward greater independence by allowing them to connect directly with their fans via subscriptions. This shutdown is also the opportunity of a lifetime for the crypto industry, which could capitalize on the shutdown and a recent wave of increasingly consumer-friendly crypto payments infrastructure products to create a platform that won’t crumble under the influence of payment providers.

  • Larry David Confronts Alan Dershowitz in Heated Encounter at Martha’s Vineyard Grocery Store

    Life imitating "Curb"? The "Seinfeld" co-creator and the lawyer clashed over politics during a public altercation that reportedly left David yelling and screaming.

  • Administrators who violate the 1st Amendment rights do not deserve protection of qualified immunity

    'Qualified immunity' has been used as an excuse for the police to abuse civil rights. Does the doctrine protect college administrators?

  • ‘A horrible agreement’: New union contract for KCPD leaves 48-hour rule in place

    The new union contract for Kansas City police did not make changes that had been called for by prosecutors and community leaders.

  • Wings of American, Alaska Airlines jets bump at airport

    Both planes were on the tarmac at Hollywood Burbank Airport when their wings hit each other as one of the aircraft was being towed.