Prop 479 to extend half-cent sales tax, city leaders warn of ‘dire consequences’ if initiative fails

In a rare showing of bipartisanship, Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs, alongside city mayors and business leaders spoke at a kick-off event on Tuesday to champion proposition 479 — the half-cent sales tax that would continue funding transportation projects in Maricopa County. “It’s the first time I can ever remember that every city got together, they all picked out what was important to them and everyone is getting something that helps their city,” said Glendale Mayor Jerry Weiers. “We’re not getting everything we want. We’re trying to be very conservative, very fiscally responsible with the taxes.”

