What is propaganda? What's a deep fake? And can they influence elections?

From being used in wars to sway sides to trying to influence elections, propaganda has a long history attached to it that continues to grow and change as our world does.

Many might remember seeing old World War II propaganda posters and parts of films in history classes encouraging Americans to buy war bonds or your favorite superhero punching a Nazi, but propaganda has changed over the years. Now there is worry about how AI can be used in propaganda and how it can be spread in moments and live in the digital world forever.

Here's a look at just what propaganda is, how it is being used as deep fakes today and how it could influence elections.

What is propaganda?

According to the Oxford Dictionary, propaganda is information, especially of a biased or misleading nature, used to promote or publicize a particular political cause or point of view.

Most of the time we think of propaganda being used during wars, but it also has a history of being used in elections and even in advertising campaigns.

Propaganda: AI and deep fakes

Recently there has been a surge in the number of deep fakes — AI-generated videos, images and audio that digitally manipulate the appearance, voice, or actions of political candidates, election officials or others — of photos of celebrities and even phone calls regarding the 2024 election.

In February, just before the New Hampshire primary, thousands of people supposedly received a call from President Joe Biden telling them not to vote.

“It’s important that you save your vote for the November election,” said the call. “Voting this Tuesday only enables the Republicans in their quest to elect Donald Trump again.”

The call wasn’t from Biden though. It was a deep fake AI-generated message created by Texas-based Life Corporation that mimicked the president’s voice, reported USA TODAY. The deep fake propaganda call did raise a question of how AI and deep fakes would be used in the 2024 presidential election.

Will voters see AI-generated images, voices in the 2024 election?

Craig Holman, a Capitol Hill lobbyist who works in governmental ethics for the nonprofit Public Citizen, believes 2024 will become the first deep fake election cycle.

“Artificial intelligence has been around for a while, but only in this election cycle have we seen it advance to the point where most people cannot tell the difference between a deepfake and reality. It’s sort of breathtaking how good the AI has become,” Craig said in an interview with USA TODAY.

Are there any laws against using AI in elections?

There are currently no federal laws on the use of these AI-generated pieces of media, but several states have already taken steps to limit them.

California and Michigan have laws that prohibit the publication of materially deceptive media intended to harm a candidate or deceive voters into voting for or against a candidate a certain number of days before an election unless it is disclosed it is not a genuine image.

In Texas, the law prohibits the material just like in California and Michigan, but it can't be used 30 days before an election cycle even if it is disclosed it is a manipulated piece.

In Washington, it just needs to be disclosed that synthetic media is used to depict a candidate.

What to Know in Tennessee: Does Facebook, Instagram have measures against AI misuse?

How to spot a deep fake

Deep fakes are sometimes easy to spot, but if the generator puts in the effort, it can be hard to discern real from AI-generated these days. The MIT media lab has put together a deep fake detector and a couple of things to look for when you are looking at media.

Pay attention to the face. High-end deep fake manipulations are almost always facial transformations. Does the skin appear too smooth or wrinkly on the cheeks and forehead? Is the agedness of the skin similar to the agedness of the hair and eyes? Pay attention to the eyes and eyebrows. Do shadows appear in places that you would expect? Is there any glare if the image has glasses? Is there too much glare? Does the angle of the glare change when the person moves? Pay attention to the facial hair or lack thereof. Does it look real? Pay attention to facial moles. Does the person blink enough or too much? Some deep fakes are based on lip-syncing. Do the lip movements look natural?

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: What is propaganda? A look at how AI, deep fakes are being used