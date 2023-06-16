Propagandist from Medvedchuk’s television network sentenced to 10 years in prison – SBU

Propagandist Mykhailo Shpir

Shpir glorified the aggressive policies of Russia’s military and political leadership and called for the “dismantling” of Ukraine, justifying its occupation, the SBU said in its report.

It is reported that the propagandist also called for physical violence against Ukrainian soldiers and disparaged one of the religious denominations in Ukraine.

The SBU notes that in 2020, Shpir moved to Moscow, and after the start of the full-scale invasion, he was one of the first among Kremlin propagandists to support the actions of the Russian occupiers.

He was found guilty under three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Article 110 (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine);

Article 161 (violation of equality of citizens based on their racial, national affiliation, religious beliefs, disability, and other characteristics);

Article 436-1 (production, dissemination of communist, Nazi symbols, and propaganda of communist and national-socialist (Nazi) totalitarian regimes).

It is reported that the sentence will be served starting from the moment of Shpir’s arrest.

