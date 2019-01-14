Propagate Promotes Isabel San Vargas to President of Production and Operations

Production and distribution studio, Propagate, announced on Monday that it has promoted Isabel San Vargas to president of production and operations. The announcement of the newly created role within the company was made by co-CEO Howard T. Owens and president Greg Lipstone, to whom San Vargas will continue to report. “Propagate’s production slate is expanding rapidly, both through strategic acquisitions and organic growth, and we are thrilled to announce that Isabel’s role is growing with it,” Owens and Lipstone said in a joint statement. “Throughout her career as a producer and an executive, Isabel has demonstrated an uncommon command of the art and business of creating top-notch content.” Also Read: Ben Silverman's Propagate Content Gets 'Significant' Investment From The Raine Group San Vargas previously served as executive vice president at Propagate. She will now oversee all aspects of production and operations, including international and domestic production and post production, rights and clearances, ancillary businesses, corporate finance, IT, telecom, human resources, risk management and planning. Before joining Propagate, San Vargas was senior vice president, production for Pilgrim Studios, where she helped launch competition series “Top Shot” and oversaw “The Ultimate Fighter,” “American Chopper” and “Street Outlaws” among others. Prior to that, she worked as a freelance producer on series including “America’s Next Top Model,” “The Simple Life,” and “Making the Band.” In October, Propagate acquired production and distribution company Electus, as well as a majority interest in powerhouse talent management and production firm Artists First from Barry Diller’s IAC. Also Read: Propagate Acquires Indie Production Company Electus and Majority Stake in Artist First The deal combined Electus’ popular content, international sales division and valuable library and Artists First’s impressive talent roster and hit shows with Propagate’s content creation capabilities and strategic relationships. Electus was the producer and distributor of series including “Running Wild With Bear Grylls” for NBC, “The Toy Box” for ABC, “Jane the Virgin” for The CW and extreme reality series “Darkness” for Discovery. Read original story Propagate Promotes Isabel San Vargas to President of Production and Operations At TheWrap

