Propane tank rolls over Tuesday in Marathon County crash, minor leak reported

STETTIN − A tanker carrying propane was involved in a rollover Tuesday morning about 10 miles west of Wausau.

At 10:27 a.m. Tuesday, a caller reported a propane truck rolled over near the intersection of Maple Creek Drive and North 30th Avenue in the town of Stettin, according to a news release from the Marathon County Sheriff's Office. The tanker's driver reported a leak from the tank because of the crash.

Fire units from SAFER and the village of Maine, Marathon County Sheriff's Office deputies and Marathon County Emergency Management members responded to the scene. Officers determined the tanker leak was minor, and there was no threat of fire or hazardous fumes to the public, according to the news release.

Central Wisconsin weather: Wausau, Stevens Point, Wisconsin Rapids and Marshfield on edge of where heaviest snow will fall Tuesday

The real-life ‘Barbenheimer’: Grace Stanke reflects on year as Miss America and what’s next for the Wisconsin native

Contact Karen Madden at (715) 345-2245 or kmadden@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @KMadden715, Instagram @kmadden715 or Facebook at www.facebook.com/karen.madden.33.

This article originally appeared on Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune: Propane tank rolls over Tuesday in Marathon County town of Stettin