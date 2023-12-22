Propane truck driver crashes into Glenville, N.Y., bridge, causing blast

A propane truck driver reportedly suffered severe burns when his vehicle crashed into a Glenville, N.Y., bridge and exploded on Thursday evening.

Town Supervisor Chris Koetzle announced that power in the area was knocked out due to the explosion. The driver survived with third-degree burns, he added.

Over 1,200 customers initially lost power in the affected area, according to National Grid, but that number has been steadily improving, CBS 6 Albany reported.

“It was a significant explosion,” said Koetzle, who added that he does not believe there was any damage to the surrounding area or to the environment because it was not liquid fuel inside the truck.

The explosion happened around 6:30 p.m. and officials said the flames reached as high as 200 feet in the air.

The bridge that was struck was located on Maple Ave. and is separate from the Glenridge Road bridge that is notorious for causing collisions, NBC News 13 reported.

Authorities said the site will have to be inspected, and investigators said the driver did not see a sign that warned of a low overpass.

Police said the driver was conscious and well enough to walk himself to an ambulance before being taken to Westchester Medical Center. His identity was not immediately released.

“We know the truck was traveling from Pennsylvania. We’re not sure on his destination” Koetzle said.