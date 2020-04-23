Propel Funeral Partners Limited (ASX:PFP) Insiders Increased Their Holdings

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Propel Funeral Partners Limited (ASX:PFP).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Propel Funeral Partners

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by MD, Head of Investments & Director Albin Kurti for AU$111k worth of shares, at about AU$2.19 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is AU$2.65. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. Happily, the Propel Funeral Partners insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Albin Kurti.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership of Propel Funeral Partners

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Propel Funeral Partners insiders own 9.0% of the company, worth about AU$23m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Propel Funeral Partners Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Insiders likely see value in Propel Funeral Partners shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Propel Funeral Partners. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Propel Funeral Partners you should be aware of.

