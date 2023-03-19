Propel Funeral Partners Limited's (ASX:PFP) largest shareholders are individual investors with 55% ownership, private companies own 19%

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by individual investors in Propel Funeral Partners indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

44% of the business is held by the top 25 shareholders

Insiders own 12% of Propel Funeral Partners

Every investor in Propel Funeral Partners Limited (ASX:PFP) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 55% to be precise, is individual investors. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Meanwhile, private companies make up 19% of the company’s shareholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Propel Funeral Partners.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Propel Funeral Partners?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Propel Funeral Partners already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Propel Funeral Partners, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Propel Funeral Partners. DKH Ti Pty Ltd is currently the largest shareholder, with 12% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 7.9% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 3.0% by the third-largest shareholder. Peter Dowding, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Member of the Board of Directors. Additionally, the company's CEO Albin Kurti directly holds 2.4% of the total shares outstanding.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 25 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Propel Funeral Partners

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Propel Funeral Partners Limited. Insiders own AU$62m worth of shares in the AU$507m company. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a substantial 55% stake in Propel Funeral Partners, suggesting it is a fairly popular stock. This level of ownership gives investors from the wider public some power to sway key policy decisions such as board composition, executive compensation, and the dividend payout ratio.

Private Equity Ownership

Private equity firms hold a 7.9% stake in Propel Funeral Partners. This suggests they can be influential in key policy decisions. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 19%, of the shares on issue. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

