Propel Holdings (TSE:PRL) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.095

Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL) will pay a dividend of $0.095 on the 7th of March. This makes the dividend yield 4.8%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Propel Holdings Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, the dividend made up 123% of earnings, and the company was generating negative free cash flows. This high of a dividend payment could start to put pressure on the balance sheet in the future.

Earnings per share is forecast to rise by 69.4% over the next year. However, if the dividend continues along recent trends, it could start putting pressure on the balance sheet with the payout ratio reaching 95% over the next year.

Propel Holdings Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The company hasn't been paying a dividend for very long at all, so we can't really make a judgement on how stable the dividend has been. This doesn't mean that the company can't pay a good dividend, but just that we want to wait until it can prove itself.

Propel Holdings Might Find It Hard To Grow Its Dividend

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Propel Holdings has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 21% per annum. Although earnings per share is up nicely Propel Holdings is paying out 123% of its earnings as dividends, which we feel is borderline unsustainable without extenuating circumstances.

Propel Holdings' Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. While we generally think the level of distributions are a bit high, we wouldn't rule it out as becoming a good dividend payer in the future as its earnings are growing healthily. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Propel Holdings (of which 3 are a bit unpleasant!) you should know about. Is Propel Holdings not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

