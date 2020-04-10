Proper Group Announces New Medical Business Unit in Response to COVID-19 Pandemic

WARREN, Mich., April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Proper Group, a premium manufacturer of complex tooling and high-performance polymer products in the automotive, lighting, and industrial markets, announced the formation of the PGM medical business unit to help address critical medical supply challenges posed by the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Proper Group is developing and manufacturing products and components for life-saving medical equipment. Proper is responsible for building tools and production of key components, as part of a program led by General Motors and Ventec Life Systems to increase production of ventilators. The building of the tools is well underway, with production starting as soon as April 24 at manufacturing facilities located in Warren, Michigan and Pulaski, Tennessee.

Proper Group also announced production of face shields for Henry Ford Health System. The PGM medical business unit designed, developed, and moved into production within one week. The team will produce over 40,000 shields in the next three weeks. Proper Group is manufacturing face shields for Henry Ford Hospitals in Detroit, Macomb, Wyandotte, Jackson, and West Bloomfield.

Proper Group Manufacturing President Michael Mualem said, "I am tremendously proud of our team's commitment to help fulfill the immense need for critical medical equipment. Within one week, the team was able to take a concept to production. It is very rewarding to be able to contribute to the fight against COVID-19."

Vikas Relan, Henry Ford Innovation Institute, said, "Proper Group has really stepped up to assist Henry Ford Health System (HFHS) with providing quality PPE for our front-line staff, instantly making an impact against this current global pandemic. The flexibility and eagerness to work with us to rapidly evolve a quality prototype has been nothing short of amazing. They exemplify 'The Detroit Innovative Attitude' for rising to the occasion that the world has always known and expects during a crisis."

About Proper Group

Proper Group International LLC was founded in 1971 as a moldmaker for the automobile industry. Led by innovation and engineering, the group has expanded into manufacturing, supplying plastic components and assemblies to the automotive exteriors, automotive lighting and consumer markets. The group's technology business unit provides tooling, prototypes and texturing to the plastics industry. Headquartered in Warren, Michigan, Proper's manufacturing group has plants in Pulaski, Tennessee; Anderson, South Carolina; and Warren, Michigan. For more information, visit www.propergroupintl.com.

Media Contact:

Michael Mualem

Phone: 586 408-9160

Email: mmualem@proper.net

Related Images

pgm-warren-mi-production-team.png

PGM Warren, MI Production Team working 7 days to supply face shields.

image2.png

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/proper-group-announces-new-medical-business-unit-in-response-to-covid-19-pandemic-301038838.html

SOURCE Proper Group