Is it the Proper Time to Liquidate Your Agilent Technologies (A) Stake?

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·4 min read

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd., an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the first half of 2021 and year-to-date through August 17, 2021, the Company’s NAV per share, including dividends, increased by 7.3% and 5.8%, respectively, and the Company’s share price increased by 4.7% and 2.0%, respectively, compared with the S&P 500 which returned 15.2% and 19.5% over the same period. You can take a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings to have an idea about their top bets for 2021.

In the Q2 2021 investor letter of Pershing Square Holdings, the fund mentioned Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: A) and discussed its stance on the firm. Agilent Technologies, Inc. is a Santa Clara, California-based analytical laboratory instrument manufacturing company with a $48.7 billion market capitalization. Agilent delivered a 36.07% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 59.73%. The stock closed at $159.90 per share on September 28, 2021.

Here is what Pershing Square Holdings has to say about Agilent Technologies, Inc. in its Q2 2021 investor letter:

"Our large commitment to UMG required that we raise cash from the sale of one of our other investments. In light of the high quality of companies in our portfolio, this was a diffi cult decision to make. Ultimately, we chose to sell Agilent, as its current share price approached our conservative estimate of intrinsic value. If we did not need the capital, we would not have sold the stock.

Agilent has been a highly successful investment since our original purchase nearly two years ago, compounded by our additional investment in the company in the Covid market decline last year. Agilent’s stock price has increased 2.2 times since our initial purchase as a result of the company’s acceleration in revenue growth and profi tability.10 Agilent has been a critical supplier of technology and services to labs around the world fi ghting the Covid pandemic. The company’s management team led by Mike McMullen deserves enormous credit for the company’s success and for its important contribution to science and the fi ght against Covid for which we all should be extremely grateful."

Axovant, AXON, Auspex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ASPX)
Axovant, AXON, Auspex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ASPX)

Based on our calculations, Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: A) was not able to clinch a spot in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Agilent was in 39 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first half of 2021, compared to 42 funds in the previous quarter. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: A) delivered an 8.93% return in the past 3 months.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by 115 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter.

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, lithium mining is one of the fastest growing industries right now, so we are checking out stock pitches like this emerging lithium stock. We go through lists like the 10 best EV stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our homepage.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Is Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (ACRE) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?

    The 800+ hedge funds and famous money managers tracked by Insider Monkey have already compiled and submitted their 13F filings for the second quarter, which unveil their equity positions as of June 30th. We went through these filings, fixed typos and other more significant errors and identified the changes in hedge fund portfolios. Our extensive […]

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    There's one really easy way to improve your investing returns -- lengthen your holding period for the stocks of great businesses. Warren Buffett has long maintained that his "favorite holding period is forever." Of course, even Buffett sells some of his stocks occasionally.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest added to two of her newer positions, and it added to a third stake of a stock that has shed nearly half of its peak value.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; Jefferies Says ‘Buy’

    After a full year of market gains, markets are getting a bit nervous. Inflation is up, US job openings are exceeding the number of unemployed by record amount, and the pile-up of container ships on the West Coast is a continuing reminder that supply chains have not yet recovered from the pandemic disruptions. Taking the measure of current conditions, Jefferies’ global equity strategist Sean Darby lays out the worst case scenario: “…if breakeven inflation expectations were to fall, narrowing real

  • Nigeria to become first country in Africa to launch CBDC

    The Central Bank of Nigeria’s eNaira website has gone live ahead of schedule. And, in the 24 hours following the launch, it received more than a million hits.

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 40% (or More)

    Markets are up this year – that’s no news, the gains have been substantial and sustained – but recent weeks have made investors nervous. The resurgence of COVID, rising inflation and stubbornly high unemployment have already made headlines, but new problems are coming up overseas. In China, for example, a developing debt crisis in the giant Evergrande Group threatens to upend that country’s lending system. So, after a full nine months of gains this year, the stock markets are looking at the real

  • Permian roundup: ConocoPhillips reportedly offering acreage for $500M

    When ConocoPhillips announced its plan to buy Shell's Permian business for $9.5 billion, the company said it would sell off $4 billion-$5 billion of other assets in the next two years. Here's the latest on that process plus more news from the Permian Basin.

  • This Growth Stock Could Produce 10X Returns

    Over the next month, would you rather receive $10,000 each day, or have $0.01 that doubles on a daily basis? In the first scenario, you end up with $300,000 -- that sounds pretty good. But if you start with $0.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern Corp, CSX Corp, Kansas City Southern and Canadian Pacific Railway

    The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern Corp, CSX Corp, Kansas City Southern and Canadian Pacific Railway

  • 3 Must-Have Fidelity Mutual Funds for Spectacular Returns

    Below we share with you three top-ranked Fidelity mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

  • 3 Vanguard ETFs I'm Buying if the Stock Market Crashes

    Nobody knows whether the market will crash. But if it does, I'm stocking up on these investments.

  • Oil nears 3-year high: Grab Exxon, 2 more energy stocks with big dividend yields

    Recent oil price strength could be a timely income opportunity.

  • This Stock Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    In the coming decade, artificial intelligence (AI) will transform many industries, boosting productivity and efficiency. More importantly, Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) looks like a smart way to cash in on that trend. Powered by a unique business model and a strong growth strategy, Lemonade is disrupting the multi-trillion dollar insurance industry.

  • Exclusive-Afghan central bank drained dollar stockpile before Kabul fell - document

    The Afghan central bank ran down most of its U.S. dollar cash reserves in the weeks before the Taliban took control of the country, according to an assessment prepared for Afghanistan's international donors, exacerbating the current economic crisis. The confidential, two-page brief, written early this month by senior international economic officials for institutions including the World Bank and International Monetary Fund, said the country's severe cash shortage began before the Taliban took control of Kabul. It criticised how the central bank's former leadership handled the crisis in the months before the Taliban's conquest, including decisions to auction unusually large amounts of U.S. dollars and move money from Kabul to provincial branches.

  • Dollar Tree, known for its $1 deals, is raising prices to cope with rising shipping costs and inflation

    CEO Michael Witynski suggested Tuesday that some prices could rise $1.25 or $1.50 in certain Dollar Tree stores, without giving more details.

  • Got $3,000? 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Load Up on Right Now

    It's a good idea to keep your stock portfolio diversified. For example, you might own some solid dividend-paying blue-chip companies and some faster-growing companies that don't offer dividend payouts. You would do well to spread your dollars across a variety of industries, as well, and perhaps include some investments in real estate (via real estate investment trusts (REITs) and foreign companies.

  • Analysts are Raising Price Targets of These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that analysts are raising price targets of. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Analysts are Raising Price Targets of These 5 Stocks. Last week, Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell told reporters in New York that the US economy was […]

  • American Rare Earths (ASX:ARR) shareholder returns have been enviable, earning 518% in 1 year

    For many, the main point of investing in the stock market is to achieve spectacular returns. When you buy and hold the...

  • What Vanguard’s price cuts mean for everyday investors

    Vanguard Group announced significant price cuts for its fleet of target-date retirement funds this week. Currently, investors can own a Vanguard target fund for the seemingly low cost of 0.12% to 0.15% a year, equal to $12 to $15 for every $10,000 invested. It might not seem like much, but the price cuts will deliver an aggregate savings of $190 million to investors in 2022, says Vanguard.