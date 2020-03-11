How to properly sanitize your cellphone amid coronavirus outbreak

In the midst of the novel coronavirus outbreak, people are being more careful about washing and sanitizing their hands, but experts warn cleaning better extend to your cellphone.

"Your cellphone is a modern day 'hotspot'; it makes no sense to clean your hands and not wipe down your phone," said ABC News' chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton.

The World Health Organization recently declared the coronavirus outbreak a "pandemic" with almost 120,000 testing positive for the virus.

The outbreak that began in China nearly three months ago has now infected more than 1,000 people in the United States.

Whether holding your phone on a train or texting in an elevator car, your cellphone is picking up germs.

"It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads," the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement.

How to properly disinfect your phone

According to the World Health Organization, "studies suggest that coronaviruses (including preliminary information on the COVID-19 virus) may persist on surfaces for a few hours or up to several days."

The WHO said, "If you think a surface may be infected, clean it with simple disinfectant to kill the virus and protect yourself and others. Clean your hands with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with soap and water. Avoid touching your eyes, mouth, or nose."

Apple recently updated their language on their website on how you can clean their products.

"Using a 70 percent isopropyl alcohol wipe or Clorox Disinfecting Wipes, you may gently wipe the hard, nonporous surfaces of your Apple product, such as the display, keyboard, or other exterior surfaces. Don't use bleach. Avoid getting moisture in any opening, and don't submerge your Apple product in any cleaning agents. Don't use on fabric or leather surfaces," Apple said.

