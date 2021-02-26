Service Properties: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

·1 min read

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) _ Service Properties Trust (SVC) on Friday reported a loss in funds from operations in its fourth quarter, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The real estate investment trust, based in Newton, Massachusetts, said it had a funds from operations loss of $22.5 million, or 14 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $137.7 million, or 84 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $270 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $202 million, or $1.23 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.27 billion.

The company's shares have climbed 12% since the beginning of the year.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SVC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SVC

