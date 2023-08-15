The Follow Up: Property assessment appeals finished

TechCrunch

X, formerly Twitter, CEO Linda Yaccarino confirmed today that video calls will be a new feature coming to the service, as part of its transformation into an "everything app." "Soon you'll be able to make video chat calls without having to give your phone number to anyone on the platform," Yaccarino told CNBC's Sara Eisen, after listing other features that X offers or plans to, like long-form videos and creator subscriptions, as well as payments. Ahead of this announcement, X designer Andrea Conway hinted about the new feature yesterday when she posted, "just called someone on X," followed by four head-exploding emoji.