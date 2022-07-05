Property bills to increase despite lower millage rate proposed by Alachua County manager

Alachua County manager Michele Lieberman welcomes the audience to the new Alachua County Sports Complex during a beam signing ceremony to finalize the first stage of construction of the complex located in Celebration Pointe, in Gainesville FL May 6, 2022. [Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun]

Property bills in Alachua County for people are likely to increase despite an attempt to limit the burden under a proposed budget put forth by County Manager Michele Lieberman.

Lieberman recommended reducing the county's millage rate from 7.8662 to 7.7662 for the upcoming 2023 budget, in an effort to limit the impact felt by taxpayers.

Despite the reduction, it won't be a tax break for everyone, as increased property values — set by the property appraiser's office — would generate an estimated $13 million more to county coffers compared to last year. Officials say the increase will help cover rising inflation costs, roads and employee pay raises.

It is the sixth year in a row the county has reduced its millage rate. Though taxpayers will pay more, it would have been even more if the county left the rate the same, as many do around the state.

“We live in a time of deep fiscal uncertainty,” Lieberman said. “Inflation is continuing its steep ascent, and gasoline prices are skyrocketing. Inflation is affecting everything we do in county government, as it is in the private sector. From energy to construction materials to goods and services, costs are rising.”

The projected revenue for this year's fiscal budget is $128.3 million. The lower millage rate Lieberman is recommending is expected to bring in $141.3 million for the county, which is about a 9.6% increase. The millage rate represents the amount per every $1,000 of a property's assessed value.

The budget calls for an extra $4 million for road paving, more than doubling the existing $3.6 million from this year's budget.

Cost-of-living wage increase proposed

She is also proposing a cost-of-living wage increase for county employees.

Her proposed 2023 budget also increases the minimum county wage to $16 an hour.

County spokesman Mark Sexton said the county must increase wages to keep good employees and fill empty positions.

“What we are seeing, and everyone else is seeing, is there is such a labor shortage that people can shop around (for jobs) big time, and people are coming and going quickly,” he said. “Long-time employees are leaving, and we’ve got to be competitive. We’ve got services to deliver.”

Property values and fighting inflation

A significant rise in property values, fueled by a hot real estate market and new construction, is giving local governments the option of generating extra revenues without raising the property tax rate to cover inflationary costs.

The taxable value of all properties in Alachua County has increased by 9.4%, from $17.2 billion last year to $18.9 billion this year, according to preliminary numbers sent to local governments and agencies from the Alachua County Property Appraiser’s Office in May.

But as property values rose, so have many other costs to the county government. And this year has a fair amount of challenges, Lieberman explained.

"It is important to note that inflation has overtaken a large portion of the gains in property values that we have realized in this budget,” Lieberman said.

She added that the workforce “is undergoing a significant shift as "baby boomers" and others participate in the "Great Resignation of 2021-22, an ongoing economic trend in which employees have voluntarily resigned from their jobs in large numbers.

“Recent studies reveal that in addition to baby boomers retiring, Americans are leaving work due to low pay, a lack of opportunities for advancement, the feeling that they are disrespected in the workplace and feeling unfulfilled at work,” she added.

The county staff is recommending that the county keep its current level of services, rather than expand new programs.

“With an uncertain economic forecast, it is my recommendation that this fiscal year is not the time to increase government programs and services, but rather to focus on maintaining the high quality and level of service we now provide," Lieberman said.

The commission took no action on the proposal but will consider budget recommendations as they hold budget hearings over the summer, with a final vote on the budget in late September.

