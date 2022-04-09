Property crime rose in areas patrolled by the Ventura County Sheriff's Office. Here's why

The rise in catalytic converter thefts drove an increase in property crime last year throughout the region patrolled by the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, agency officials said.

The sheriff's office released data on property crime as well as violent crime last month as part of the Uniform Crime Report, an annual tally reported to the FBI.

The report tracks four types of violent crimes: homicide, rape, robbery and aggravated assault. It also tracks four types of property crimes: burglary, motor vehicle theft, arson and larceny. Larceny is also defined as theft.

The sheriff's office contracts police services with five cities in the county — Thousand Oaks, Camarillo, Moorpark, Fillmore and Ojai — and has jurisdiction over all unincorporated communities throughout the county.

In 2021, the sheriff's office recorded 3,528 property crimes, an increase of 158 incidents from the 3,370 property crimes recorded in 2020. The spike mirrors the rise of catalytic converter thefts, which increased by 144% from 202 cases reported in 2020 to 492 recorded in 2021.

Despite other property crimes falling or remaining at the same level as recorded in 2020, the increase of 270 catalytic converter thefts was enough to raise the overall property crime rate within Ventura County.

The sheriff's office has implemented a number of strategies and tips to help reduce the number of catalytic converter thefts in 2022. Through its "Etch-and-Catch" program, residents are able to have their catalytic converters marked with a special paint to deter potential thefts and identify property taken by thieves.

This past week, the agency also released additional tips to county residents to help protect themselves from catalytic converter thefts.

Among all catalytic converter thefts last year, 55% occurred among owners of 2004-2009 Toyota Prius cars or 2003-2007 Honda Accords.

"These specific models of vehicles are disproportionately targeted because the catalytic converters contain more precious metals sought by thieves and draw more money from those who purchase the catalytic converters," the department said.

Agency officials recommend residents who own these models of cars to park them in a garage or a secured area that is inaccessible to thieves. They also encourage adding anti-theft devices to vehicles, although they note these could cost hundreds of dollars to be added.

Deputies recommend starting a "9 o'clock routine" every night for residents to check and make sure their vehicles are secured with the doors locked, no valuable property is left inside, outdoor lights are on and any security systems in place are engaged.

Meanwhile, violent crime rose at a slower pace of 3% in 2021 compared to a year earlier. Homicides stayed the same at four, and the number of reported rapes fell from 61 in 2020 to 55 last year.

By contrast, robberies went up by three to 65. Aggravated assaults spiked by 13% from 146 to 165 last year.

The Uniform Crime Report showcased data above and beyond the rise in catalytic converter thefts. Here's a breakdown of the Uniform Crime Report data from each of the five cities contracted with the sheriff's office in order of descending population.

Thousand Oaks

Ventura County Sheriff's deputies seized five stolen catalytic converters during a traffic stop in Newbury Park in August. Catalytic converter theft drove a spike in crime throughout the region.

Cmdr. Jeremy Paris, the Thousand Oaks police chief, broke down how catalytic converter thefts led to the city's increase in property crime. The city recorded 578 grand thefts in 2021, an increase of 118 from the 460 incidents reported in 2020.

"In 2021, we had 243 catalytic converter thefts. In 2020, we had only 87," Paris said. "So your whole increase is right there."

Thousand Oaks also had an increase in commercial burglaries that contributed to the rising rate of property crime. In the last quarter of 2021, a spate of smash-and-grab burglaries at restaurants led to nearly 40 more burglaries than occurred in 2020.

Deputies eventually arrested several suspects believed to be involved in some of the burglaries.

The only property crime to record a decrease was motor vehicle theft, which fell from 99 in 2020 to 78 in 2021. Arson saw a small increase from three in 2020 to eight in 2021. As mentioned earlier, burglaries increased from 189 reported in 2020 to 227 reported in 2021. Larceny, also defined as theft, spiked from 1,027 incidents in 2020 to 1,162 in 2021.

In terms of violent crimes, Thousand Oaks recorded two homicides in 2021, both of which resulted in arrests, an increase from one in 2020. The number of reported rapes decreased from 21 in 2020 to 11 in 2021, and the number of robberies increased from 23 to 29.

The last category, aggravated assault, saw an increase Paris attributed to conflict within the transient population of the city. Several high-profile incidents among homeless residents, such as the attempted immolation of two men as they slept in a tent, caused the number of aggravated assaults to increase from 31 in 2020 to 47 in 2021.

Camarillo

Violent crime rates hit an all-time low in Camarillo last year, with only 38 major violent crimes reported within the city of nearly 70,000 residents.

"We're particularly proud of that considering next door in Los Angeles, violent crime is through the roof," said Cmdr. Eric Tennessen, Camarillo's chief of police.

The only violent crime category to increase was homicide, with Camarillo recording its first homicide since 2017 at the very start of 2021. All other categories saw slight decreases from 2020, with the number of reported rapes going from 16 to five, robberies from 17 to 13 and aggravated assaults from 20 to 19.

Property crime, on the other hand, saw an overall increase, which Tennessen attributed to the trend of catalytic converter thefts.

"It is the crime trend throughout the nation," Tennessen said.

Camarillo recorded 64 catalytic converter thefts in 2020, a figure which more than doubled to 139 incidents in 2021.

"They're coming from L.A. via the 101," Tennessen said. "If we hear of one happening in Camarillo, our guys go straight to the freeway. That's how we're catching people."

Another, smaller spike in property crimes in Camarillo last year was seen with commercial burglaries.

Although the overall number of burglaries decreased due to a lower frequency of residential burglaries, the city recorded 12 more commercial burglaries in 2021 than 2020 due to a rash of burglaries during the end of last year. Tennessen said the so-called burglary crews targeted small local businesses like restaurants, smoke shops and salons.

To address the spike, Tennessen said the department stepped up patrols during the late night hours to maintain a "visible presence" and deter thieves. Deputies also reached out to local businesses directly to help them develop crime prevention tactics, such as storing money in a safe instead of a till.

As for last year's property crime statistics in Camarillo, arson decreased from five in 2020 to four in 2021, while motor vehicle thefts also decreased from 56 in 2020 to 45 in 2021.

Burglaries went from 100 reported in 2020 to 92 reported in 2021. The only category to increase was larceny, which went form 661 thefts in 2020 to 716 incidents in 2021.

Moorpark

Moorpark was the only city under contract with the Ventura County Sheriff's Office to record a decrease in grand thefts last year.

However, Moorpark's chief, Capt. Victor Fazio, said the area started recording an uptick in catalytic converter thefts near the end of the year, and the trend has continued in 2022.

"We're trying to increase patrols in areas hit by catalytic converter thieves," Fazio said.

In terms of violent crimes, the only categories to increase in Moorpark last year were robberies, which went from one to three, and reported rapes, which went from three to eight.

"Everything else stayed flat or went down significantly," Fazio said.

Homicides decreased from two in 2020 to one in 2021, and aggravated assaults decreased from 11 to 10.

In terms of property crimes, the only category to increase was arson, which went from two in 2020 to seven in 2021.

Motor vehicle thefts stayed at approximately the same rate, decreasing slightly from 12 in 2020 to 11 in 2021, the latter of which matched the rate in 2019.

Burglaries and thefts both saw significant decreases in 2021. Burglaries fell from 27 reported in 2020 to 16 reported in 2021, and thefts dropped from 186 reported in 2020 to 134 in 2021.

Fillmore

Like elsewhere in the county, the number of property crimes in Fillmore saw a significant increase in 2021.

"The primary factor, similar to other communities, was the increase in catalytic convert thefts," Capt. Garo Kuredjian, Fillmore's police chief, said.

Fillmore deputies recorded 16 catalytic converter thefts in 2020, a number that more than doubled to 39 in 2021. Kuredjian said most suspects arrived via the Highway 126 corridor from Los Angeles County to commit the thefts.

The other property crime to display a significant increase was motor vehicle theft, which went up from 17 reported in 2020 to 23 reported last year. The majority of these incidents involved unlocked vehicles, according to Kuredjian.

He added that the sheriff's office has been conducting educational outreach to residents as a way to remind them to lock their cars, even if they feel like it's safe to leave them unlocked in their neighborhood.

"Fillmore's a small town, so those things are difficult to convey to people," Kuredjian said.

Violent crime levels in Fillmore dipped or stayed the same for the most part last year. The city recorded zero homicides for the third straight year, aggravated assaults decreased from 19 in 2020 to 12 last year and robberies fell slightly from seven in 2020 to five.

The only violent crime to see an increase was the number of reported rapes, which went up from five to nine.

Among property crimes, the only category to decrease was arson, which fell from six in 2020 to three in 2021. Burglaries increased by one incident from 13 in 2020 to 14 in 2021. Thefts saw the largest increase, from 118 in 2020 to 150 in 2021. The margin of 32 increased thefts was largely attributed to the 23 additional catalytic converter thefts recorded in the city last year.

Ojai

Ojai constitutes the smallest city within the sheriff's jurisdiction, with a population just under 7,500 residents. The isolated location of the city as well as the small population meant most of its major crime rates rarely exceeded single digits.

Capt. Jose Rivera, Ojai's police chief, said the city was able to largely avoid the trend of catalytic converter thefts due to its distance from major highways.

"We have not seen the rash of catalytic converter thefts that some of the other cities have seen," Rivera said. "I think the reason for that is we're so isolated here, and they tend to hit cities closer to the freeway for a quick getaway."

The city still saw an increase in grand thefts, but Rivera explained it was due to crimes of opportunity, such as property left inside the bed of a pickup truck.

"A lot of that was from unattended property left out in front of people's yards," Rivera said.

Among violent crimes, Ojai recorded one robbery and zero homicides last year, the same as 2020. The number of reported rapes increased from one to two and the number of aggravated assaults went from one to three.

Property crime decreased relative to 2020 but remained higher than 2019 levels. Burglaries decreased from 19 in 2020 to 10 in 2021, larceny decreased from 81 incidents to 69 and motor vehicle thefts decreased from six to one. The only property crime to increase was arson, which had zero reported incidents in 2020 and six in 2021.

Overall, Rivera suggested residents report any suspicious activity to ensure no crimes go unreported.

"The only thing I ask is people be vigilant," Rivera said. "Be a good neighbor and report things that don't seem right."

Unincorporated Communities

According to the sheriff's office, roughly 11% of Ventura County's population lived in unincorporated areas in 2021. Each of the agency's jurisdictions is responsible for its own set of unincorporated areas; however, for the purposes of crime data reporting, they are separated into their own category from crimes reported within city limits.

Violent crimes increased in 2021 compared to 2020, though they remained lower than levels recorded before the pandemic. No homicides were recorded in unincorporated Ventura County last year, decreasing from one in 2020.

The number of reported rapes fell from 20 to 16, while robberies increased slightly from 13 to 14. The only violent crime to see a significant increase was aggravated assault, which went up by a margin of 10 from 64 in 2020 to 74 in 2021.

Like the rest of the sheriff's office jurisdictions, property crimes went up due to an increase in grand theft incidents, which increased from 234 reported in 2020 to 264 reported in 2021. Petty thefts decreased slightly from 283 to 281, resulting in a net growth in larceny incidents of 517 in 2020 to 545 last year.

Other property crimes decreased or remained about the same level as 2020. Arsons decreased from 13 reported in 2020 to 10 reported in 2021. Motor vehicle thefts fell from 84 in 2020 to 66 in 2021.

Finally, unincorporated communities recorded four additional residential burglaries and two fewer commercial burglaries, resulting in a net increase of two incidents from 129 recorded in 2020 to 131 in 2021.

