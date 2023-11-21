Property dispute in Colorado leaves 3 dead, 1 critically wounded and suspect on the run

A manhunt was underway Tuesday after three people were shot dead and one was injured in rural Colorado on Monday after what authorities said was a "suspected property dispute."

Two men and one woman were fatally shot while another woman was being treated in a hospital trauma unit but was expected to survive, according to the Custer County Sheriff’s Office. None of the victims have been named.

The suspect, identified as Hanme K. Clark, was driving a White Ram 1500 pickup truck with a topper and a Colorado license plate reading BHLK27.

The sheriff's office responded to a report of gunshots near the town of Westcliffe, about 80 miles south of Colorado Springs just before 1 p.m. Monday.

A SWAT team arrived 20 minutes later and local residents were told to stay inside while the search for the suspect continued. The shelter-in-place order was lifted at 8:13 p.m.

The sheriff's office said the shooting took place at at 173 Rocky Ridge Road, in a wooded area on a property line. No further details were released.

"When we went in we could see the cabin above us we didn't know if we were going to take fire from the cabin," Custer County Coroner Brad Baltzly told NBC News affiliate KOAA of Pueblo, Colorado.

Baltzy and his deputy were on the scene and took the injured woman to a hospital.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com