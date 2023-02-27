Property downturn forces 1-in-10 sellers to cut asking prices by at least 10pc

Melissa Lawford
·2 min read
A general view of housing in Scarborough, North Yorkshire - Tim Goode/PA Wire
A general view of housing in Scarborough, North Yorkshire - Tim Goode/PA Wire

The property downturn has forced one in 10 sellers to slash at least 10pc off their asking prices as demand slumps.

High mortgage rates and the cost of living crisis mean homeowners are having to come to terms with the fact that buyers have drastically reduced budgets.

Richard Donnell, of property website Zoopla, said: “10pc of the total number of homes listed on Zoopla have had their asking prices reduced by more than 10pc.”

On a typical £294,000 home, based on the average UK house price in December according to the Office for National Statistics, this discount would be worth around £30,000.

A further 17pc of listed properties had asking price reductions of between 5pc and 10pc, Mr Donnell said.

Emma Fildes, of Brick Weaver, a buying agent, said: “Everything I’m getting sent is being reduced. Certainly for properties under £800,000, everyone is taking £50,000 off the price, and then another £25,000 comes off when the sale is agreed.”

Thea Carroll, an independent London buying agent, said: “We’re already seeing what I would call a ‘conversational 10pc’ – where the estate agent and buying agent agree that’s where the value sits under the instructed price – before formal negotiations have even started.”

Although mortgage rates have declined since they peaked in October, they are still far higher than in recent years. Capital Economics, a research consultancy, expects rates to settle at around 4.5pc.

Historically, mortgaged buyers have spent an average of 22pc of their post-tax income on their mortgage bills. For this benchmark to be maintained, when mortgage rates are at 4.5pc, buyers must reduce their loan size from 3.3 times their income to 2.5.

This will be equivalent to a drop in loan size from £234,000 to £176,000, Capital Economics calculates. Buyers have far less money to spend.

But many homeowners can afford to take a hit. The total value of all homes across the UK hit a new record high of £8,679bn at the end of 2022, according to research by Savills estate agents.

This was a year-on-year jump of £425bn. In the three years since the pandemic began, the value of the national housing market has soared by £1,625bn.

Mortgage-free homeowners – who are typically older, and at the top of the housing ladder – benefitted from the lion’s share of this increase.

The value of these properties jumped by £645bn in the three years to the end of 2022.

Mortgaged homeowners saw the value of their properties increase by 34pc over the same period.

