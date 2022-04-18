Property Easing Seen Insufficient for Sales: Evergrande Update

(Bloomberg) -- Easing property curbs may do little to brighten the outlook for Chinese residential sales as weak home-buyer confidence remains a key hurdle, with Covid’s spread adding extra near-term threats, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

China’s central bank reduced the reserve requirement ratio for most banks by 25 basis points Friday, giving lenders a modest cash boost. It also kept the one-year policy interest rate unchanged, disappointing the majority of economists who predicted a cut.

High-yield dollar bonds from China halted a three-week rally on concerns that Shanghai’s Covid wave may hurt property sales and rental income. A Bloomberg index of China junk dollar notes, which are mainly issued by developers, recorded its biggest weekly drop since mid-March.

China personal mortgages, down 17% in the first two months to a record low since the series began in 2012, may not turn around with a slew of measures to lower down-payment ratios, cut mortgage rates and ease home-purchase restrictions. Weak housing demand will remain a drag, while high household leverage may limit room to ease mortgage curbs, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Kristy Hung wrote in a report Monday.

Fear of non-completions also could continue to damp occupier and investor demand, and sentiment may improve only with a turnaround in distressed developers’ liquidity, which is unlikely in the near term without stronger policy support. Lack of upside to home prices and a less-liquid secondhand home market are also weighing on demand for housing.

Global Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse Rewards (7:50 a.m. HK)

A growing list of risks is turning China into a potential quagmire for global investors.

The central question is what could happen in a country willing to go to great lengths to achieve its leader’s goals. President Xi Jinping’s friendship with Russian leader Vladimir Putin has made investors more distrustful of China, while a strongman narrative is gaining momentum as the Communist Party doggedly pursues a Covid-Zero strategy and unpredictable campaigns to regulate entire industries.

As a result, some international investors are finding an aggressive allocation to China increasingly unpalatable. Outflows from the country’s stocks, bonds and mutual funds accelerated after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while Norway’s $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund has snubbed a Chinese sportswear giant due to concerns about human-rights abuses. U.S. dollar private-equity funds that invest in China raised just $1.4 billion in the first quarter -- the lowest figure since 2018 for the same period.

China’s Property Lending Drive to Have Limited Short-Term Impact (7:45 a.m. HK)

After Chinese regulators relaxed some rules on major property firms’ borrowing for acquisition activity, top developers and financial institutions plan to raise at least 216.92 billion yuan ($34 billion) of funds via M&A bond sales and credit lines.

The relatively small amount raised so far is also a factor behind the lack of deal activity, said Gary Ng, senior economist at Natixis. Chinese developers need to repay or refinance nearly $90 billion in local and offshore notes the rest of this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg and calculations using currency values as of Thursday.

China’s Central Bank Takes Modest Easing Path Despite Covid (7:42 a.m. HK)

The People’s Bank of China reduced the reserve requirement ratio for most banks by 25 basis points, lower than economists had expected, and dropped it by 50 basis points for smaller lenders. It kept the one-year policy interest rate unchanged, disappointing the majority of economists who predicted a cut.

The modest action indicates restraint from the central bank in the face of interest-rate hikes in the U.S. and elsewhere and rising inflation risks. It also suggests monetary policy easing may have limited effect in boosting growth when most of the pressures are coming from China’s tough approach to combating Covid infections.

