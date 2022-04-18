Property Easing Seen Insufficient for Sales: Evergrande Update

Shen Hong
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Easing property curbs may do little to brighten the outlook for Chinese residential sales as weak home-buyer confidence remains a key hurdle, with Covid’s spread adding extra near-term threats, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

Most Read from Bloomberg

China’s central bank reduced the reserve requirement ratio for most banks by 25 basis points Friday, giving lenders a modest cash boost. It also kept the one-year policy interest rate unchanged, disappointing the majority of economists who predicted a cut.

High-yield dollar bonds from China halted a three-week rally on concerns that Shanghai’s Covid wave may hurt property sales and rental income. A Bloomberg index of China junk dollar notes, which are mainly issued by developers, recorded its biggest weekly drop since mid-March.

Key Developments:

  • China’s Worst Mortgage Slump in Decade May Not Revive on Policy

  • Global Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse Rewards

  • China’s Property Lending Drive to Have Limited Short-Term Impact

  • China’s Central Bank Takes Modest Easing Path Despite Covid (1)

China’s Worst Mortgage Slump in Decade May Not Revive on Policy (7:52 a.m.)

China personal mortgages, down 17% in the first two months to a record low since the series began in 2012, may not turn around with a slew of measures to lower down-payment ratios, cut mortgage rates and ease home-purchase restrictions. Weak housing demand will remain a drag, while high household leverage may limit room to ease mortgage curbs, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Kristy Hung wrote in a report Monday.

Fear of non-completions also could continue to damp occupier and investor demand, and sentiment may improve only with a turnaround in distressed developers’ liquidity, which is unlikely in the near term without stronger policy support. Lack of upside to home prices and a less-liquid secondhand home market are also weighing on demand for housing.

Global Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse Rewards (7:50 a.m. HK)

A growing list of risks is turning China into a potential quagmire for global investors.

The central question is what could happen in a country willing to go to great lengths to achieve its leader’s goals. President Xi Jinping’s friendship with Russian leader Vladimir Putin has made investors more distrustful of China, while a strongman narrative is gaining momentum as the Communist Party doggedly pursues a Covid-Zero strategy and unpredictable campaigns to regulate entire industries.

As a result, some international investors are finding an aggressive allocation to China increasingly unpalatable. Outflows from the country’s stocks, bonds and mutual funds accelerated after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while Norway’s $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund has snubbed a Chinese sportswear giant due to concerns about human-rights abuses. U.S. dollar private-equity funds that invest in China raised just $1.4 billion in the first quarter -- the lowest figure since 2018 for the same period.

China’s Property Lending Drive to Have Limited Short-Term Impact (7:45 a.m. HK)

After Chinese regulators relaxed some rules on major property firms’ borrowing for acquisition activity, top developers and financial institutions plan to raise at least 216.92 billion yuan ($34 billion) of funds via M&A bond sales and credit lines.

The relatively small amount raised so far is also a factor behind the lack of deal activity, said Gary Ng, senior economist at Natixis. Chinese developers need to repay or refinance nearly $90 billion in local and offshore notes the rest of this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg and calculations using currency values as of Thursday.

China’s Central Bank Takes Modest Easing Path Despite Covid (7:42 a.m. HK)

The People’s Bank of China reduced the reserve requirement ratio for most banks by 25 basis points, lower than economists had expected, and dropped it by 50 basis points for smaller lenders. It kept the one-year policy interest rate unchanged, disappointing the majority of economists who predicted a cut.

The modest action indicates restraint from the central bank in the face of interest-rate hikes in the U.S. and elsewhere and rising inflation risks. It also suggests monetary policy easing may have limited effect in boosting growth when most of the pressures are coming from China’s tough approach to combating Covid infections.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Dave Ramsey Is Not a Fan of Balance Transfers. Here's Why

    There may come a point when you find that you're juggling a few different credit card balances at once. In either event, if you now have a string of credit card debts to manage, you may be considering a balance transfer. With a balance transfer, you move your existing balances over to a new credit card so you can focus on paying down that single balance.

  • Is Bitcoin a Risk-On or a Risk-Off Asset? Maybe It’s Neither

    So, we have high inflation and everyone piled into bitcoin and its price shot up, right? Not quite…

  • Zelenskyy presents awards to Ukraine servicemen

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with military personnel of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection on Saturday and presented them with state awards. (April 16)

  • Ukraine Update: Mariupol ‘Basically Encircled’ Yet Hasn’t Fallen

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergHousing Market Fever Starts to Break in BoiseUkraine Update: Mariupol ‘Basically Encircled’ Yet Hasn’t FallenBiden Weighing Student Loan Cancellation or Moratorium ExtensionMusk Uses Inverted Smile Emoji on 2017 Tweet About Twitter PriceUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Talks With Russia Are at Dead EndThe city of Mariupol hasn’t fallen but its defenders are encircled by Russian forces, Ukrainian officials said, hours after Kyiv warned of a possible naval land

  • The 13 Best Dogs for Seniors

    Just because getting older comes with plenty of drawbacks (why does everything hurt?) doesn’t mean it can’t have its perks (did someone say senior discount?). Many people who retire, become empty-nesters or are...

  • U.S. Bond Market Gives Notice It’s No Longer a One-Way Street

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders of U.S. government debt were dealt a stern reminder last week not to sleep on a market that’s been headed in one direction for a long time.Most Read from BloombergHousing Market Fever Starts to Break in BoiseUkraine Update: Mariupol ‘Basically Encircled’ Yet Hasn’t FallenBiden Weighing Student Loan Cancellation or Moratorium ExtensionMusk Uses Inverted Smile Emoji on 2017 Tweet About Twitter PriceUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Talks With Russia Are at Dead EndYields had ri

  • If You'd Invested $10,000 in AT&T in 2015, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Back in 2015, AT&T (NYSE: T) closed its $49 billion purchase of DirecTV to become the country's largest pay-TV provider. At the time, AT&T believed that acquisition would strengthen its business with a four-way bundle of its mobile, fixed-line, internet, and pay-TV services. AT&T bought Time Warner for $85 billion in 2018 to build its own streaming services, but that expansion was chaotic, costly, and offset the relatively stable growth of its telecom business.

  • Want $10,000 in Passive Income? Invest $63,000 in These 4 Dividend Stocks and Wait 3 Years

    One good source of investment returns during inflationary periods is dividend stocks. According to Fidelity, dividend stocks have accounted for 30% of the S&P 500's returns since 1930. Four dividend stocks you can buy today are Owl Rock Capital Corp. (NYSE: ORCC), B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ: RILY), Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU), and ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM).

  • Dave Ramsey Says This Financial Mistake Is Like Dropping an Atomic Bomb on Your Budget

    Finance guru Dave Ramsey has identified one of these big mistakes, and has issued a strong warning to his followers about it. As Ramsey's blog explains, taking out a bigger mortgage in order to buy a costlier house than planned is like dropping a bomb on your financial life because the large monthly payments that you'll end up taking on can destroy your ability to do other important things with your money. First and foremost, when you take out a mortgage loan, you commit to paying it for a long time.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Unstoppable Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    Last year, the stock market proved virtually unstoppable, with a peak decline in the benchmark S&P 500 of just 5%. Both the S&P 500 and iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average reached double-digit percentage declines in March, while the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) shed as much as 22% of its value between mid-November and mid-March. This 22% decline officially put the Nasdaq in a bear market.

  • Growth Stock Sell-Off: 3 Beaten Down Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    It's been a rough year for growth stocks. Year to date, the Vanguard Value ETF has returned 0.64% at the time of this writing, while the Vanguard Growth ETF has fallen 15.8%. Shares of Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG), and Revolve Group are all down this year, but these companies still have enormous expansion opportunities over the long term.

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Can Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Since the end of the Great Recession 13 years ago, growth stocks have proved virtually unstoppable. Although growth stocks have also taken it on the chin during the recent pullback in the broader market, history has shown that fast-growing companies often outperform during periods of economic weakness or contractions. In other words, it could be the perfect time to go shopping for high-quality growth stocks.

  • These Upcoming Stock Splits Are Screaming Buys

    Looking for hot stocks to buy during market turbulence? Many investors have gotten excited about stock splits announced by Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG). Three Fool.com contributors think Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and Restoration Hardware (NYSE: RH) are worthy of your attention, stock split or not.

  • AT&T’s Spinoff Was a Long Time Coming. For Investors, It Was Worth the Wait.

    AT&T has officially closed the book on a tumultuous phase of its nearly 150-year history, with its foray into the media business finally over. On April 8, the company officially spun off Warner Bros. and completed the media group’s subsequent merger with Discovery. Investors now have a pair of inexpensive stocks to consider: The leaner AT&T (ticker: T), focused on competing in the U.S. wireless and home broadband markets, and the streaming-centered entertainment company Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD).

  • Elon Musk says the interests of Twitter's board members are 'simply not aligned with shareholders' as the company continues its push to prevent a takeover by the billionaire

    Musk, Twitter's largest individual shareholder, made a $43 billion offer to buy the company. Its board has pushed back with a poison pill defense.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Really Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on bearish-looking names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Apogee Enterprises recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • A 40-year bull run in the bond market is under pressure as Treasury yields touch the 'most important trend line of all time'

    "This is the exact same trend line in effect since the 1981 peak, and that line comes into play at 2.81%. How we react to this line determines a lot."

  • 3 Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying That Should Be on Your List, Too

    Investor Cathie Wood is known for spotting innovative companies that will become tomorrow's superstars. One example is Tesla, the biggest holding in Wood's ARK Innovation ETF. That stock has climbed more than 1,000% since 2019.

  • Muni Bonds Are Down So Much That They’re Buys Again

    As investors shun bonds, yields rise steeply and prices fall sharply, putting some tax-free municipals in the bargain basement.

  • These 3 Stocks Are Exceptional Value Buys Right Now

    Industrial real estate is in high demand these days. According to the National Association of REITs, the average industrial REIT will grow its funds from operations (FFO) per share by more than 10% over the next year. Because of these strong market conditions, investors are willing to pay a premium for industrial REITs.