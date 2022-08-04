This property fund’s divis shot up before the pandemic and should do so again. Buy

Richard Evans
·4 min read
A secure income that offers at least some protection from inflation is what many investors crave in these troubled times. As we’ve often said, property is hard to beat in this respect and this week we feature a real estate fund whose tenants are unlikely to disappear, and where there is excellent scope for annual rent rises.

Unite owns student accommodation and one of the ways in which it differs from those property funds that own offices, shops or industrial premises is that its tenants typically sign a contract for just a year. The rent is fixed for that period, but in inflationary times the trust is free to charge more to the next year’s tenants.

Demand for student accommodation – at least in the “prime” locations where Unite is increasingly focusing its efforts – is rising more quickly than new student housing can be built. Sue Noffke, who holds the fund in her Schroder Income Growth investment trust, a Questor pick, says this, along with the quality of Unite’s accommodation and amenities, enables it to raise its rents.

“Looking at the supply-demand balance, the locations and the demographics, I think such rent rises can definitely be put through,” she says.

“Rises won’t be in double digits, you won’t get the full inflation pass-through when it’s as high as it is now, but Unite has been able to grow rents by more than the RPI in the past. I would score it as a seven or eight out of 10 as an inflation fighter.” Unite has said it expects to increase rents by 3.5pc to 4pc in 2022-23.

It is taking action to make its portfolio more resilient financially by selling properties in towns and cities whose universities are less popular and seeking to concentrate on those, such as the Russell Group, that are perennially popular with students, Noffke adds. “Most are already in the better locations – it has made good strides in this respect,” she says.

Part of the appeal to students of its accommodation is that rents are all-inclusive, so tenants do not face additional, ever-rising energy bills. Instead, Unite buys the energy for its properties in bulk, which gives it some buying power and the ability to avoid the worst of the price rises by buying forward – it is almost fully hedged for 2022-23.

It has done something similar with its debts: 70pc are at fixed rates and 10pc have rate caps. “It’s in a good place – it needs only modest rent rises to offset its higher borrowing costs as interest rates rise,” Noffke says.

In the current inflationary environment it’s vital to look at how trusts’ debts are structured as heavily indebted funds that have borrowed at variable rates face big rises in costs.

The fund came through the pandemic relatively unscathed, although the share price plunged and it cut the dividend.

“It continued to charge most students and in the main they paid their rent,” Noffke says. “So it remained profitable, even though it reduced the dividend. Now Unite expects 97pc occupancy and is getting back to normal payouts: before the pandemic it paid 85pc of earnings to shareholders; this year it has said it aims to pay 80pc.”

Unite said last week it would pay 11p a share for the first half of this year, compared with just 6.5p at the same stage last year, and Noffke says she “expects further progress in the second half of 2022”. Questor’s back-of-the-envelope calculation, based on the rise in Unite’s earnings, suggests a full-year payment of 29p, compared with 22.1p last year. At the current share price of £11.48 that would mean a yield of 2.5pc.

That may not sound too exciting, but there is plenty of reason to expect growth in future: Unite’s development pipeline is expected to be worth about £1.4bn once built, compared with a current portfolio value of £5.2bn, and in the years before the pandemic the dividend grew quickly, from 4.8p in 2013 to 11.2p in 2014, 15p in 2015, 18p in 2016, 22.7p in 2017 and 29p in 2018, the last year before they were affected by the virus; it had expected to pay 33.2p in 2019 but in the end paid 10.25p.

The only cloud is the premium, which is on the steep side at 21pc. However, the shares have been volatile – they were as low as about £10 in May, which is about 12.5pc below the current price of £11.48 – so we advise readers to watch for a chance to buy should the shares dip again.

Questor says: buy on weakness

Ticker: UTG

Share price at close: £11.48

Read the latest Questor column on telegraph.co.uk every Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 5am.

Read Questor’s rules of investment before you follow our tips.

