Property Management Company in Orange County Supports Local Food Bank Second Harvest

COSTA MESA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2020 / based Genuine Property Management is pleased to announce that they have started supporting Second Harvest, a local food bank in Orange County. The company offers homeowners in California the option of property management with no long contracts, a money-back guarantee, security deposit insurance, a 24-hour repair hotline, and award-winning service. They also have a keen interest in ensuring the health and well-being of their community.

Marcel Ford, a representative for Genuine Property Management, says "Hunger is an experience that everybody has felt at some point or another. The truth is that, for some of us, it's just a temporary state that we are in until we finish up our work or drive back home after a long day or just stop by a fast food joint. It's a passing feeling because we are fortunate enough to have easy access to food. It's not the case for everyone. What Second Harvest Food Bank is doing is providing much-needed help for people who desperately need it, and Genuine Property Management is proud to say that we have partnered up with this organization to do our part to help Second Harvest and the hungry people of Orange County."

With the mission of ending hunger in Orange County, Second Harvest Food Bank is dedicated to creating a future where no one goes hungry, ever. They work with the help of their Partner Network, donors, volunteers, and other dedicated supporters to help struggling residents in Orange County to avoid going hungry. Second Harvest Food Bank has distributed more than 42 million pounds of food to their Partner Network members - who then provided food to those in need at more than 350 locations throughout the county in the past year alone.

As Genuine Property Management points out, more than 450,000 people are at risk of going hungry each month in Orange County, and this includes children, seniors, the differently-abled, and the homeless population. Most of those going hungry have a job but have to make sacrifices to get by, including skipping meals. With the COVID-19 pandemic, those who already had to make sacrifices to get by are now even more affected - children who relied on free school lunch programs now don't have access to it, many adults have lost their jobs, and so on.

Ford says, "We are happy to state that our partnership with Second Harvest is achieving goals we can be proud of. As an organization, they help facilitate change through partnerships with community businesses and other organizations that are willing to make a difference and provide food with nutritional value, to help improve the lives of people who are less fortunate. We've done our part to help and will continue to do so, and we urge anyone else who has the means to do their part too. You don't need to do much to help. In fact, every dollar helps Second Harvest provide three meals. That's three more people who are not going hungry at dinner time". Those who want to help can view Genuine Property Management's website to donate.

Second Harvest was founded in 1983 by the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, Council of Orange, under the leadership of Dan Harney and Tom Fuentes. Noticing that there was an increasing number of hungry people who could not find the food they needed, Dan and Tom began food distribution operations in October of 1983 in a converted fruit packing facility in the City of Orange. The food bank grew over time, and in 2008, they moved to a new facility in the Great Park in Irvine on the old El Toro Marine Base. This modern food distribution facility more than doubled the food bank's capacity to meet the needs of Orange County's hungry population during the most difficult economic times since the Great Depression. Second Harvest Food Bank is also a member of Feeding America, a nationwide hunger-relief network of 200 food banks.

Those who want to learn more about Genuine Property Management and their services are welcome to visit the property management company's website or view their Facebook page where they frequently post updates, share media, and communicate with their followers. They encourage interested parties to get in touch with Marcel Ford directly via email or phone. The company can also be reached through the contact form on their website.

