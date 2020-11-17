Property Management Professionals Selected As Managing Agent For SunRiver Community Association In St. George Utah

Property Management Professionals LLC. to partner with SunRiver St. George Community Association, a premier, age-qualifying, resort-style community in St. George, Utah consisting of over 2,300 single family homes

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Property Management Professionals LLC. (PMP) proudly announces their newest partnership with SunRiver St. George Community Association (SunRiver), the largest active adult golf course community in Utah. SunRiver is a resort-style community boasting an 18-hole PGA championship golf course, a 35,000+ sq. ft. community center, and recreational amenities including walking trails, fitness facility, pickleball, swimming pool, tennis, lawn bowling, pool tables, and basketball court, just to name a few. With PMP's copious portfolio of impressive Association partners, SunRiver St. George in beautiful St. George Utah becomes the most recent addition to their list of respected collections of lifestyle-focused community Associations.

"We are excited to be partnering with PMP to help our Association meet its core objective, which is to continue to be the premier age-qualifying active adult lifestyle-focused community in Utah," says SunRiver Association president Gene Rogers. "Their approach to Association management and their focus on lifestyle made them the best choice for our unique community as we move forward and continue to grow in new directions."

PMP officially begins as managing agent December 1, 2020 and will employ 21 full-time and part-time on-site staff members at SunRiver.

"We are beyond thrilled to partner with SunRiver St. George, the premier age-qualifying, lifestyle-focused community in Utah," says Brad Watson, President and CEO of PMP. "We are confident that this is the beginning of a successful, long-lasting partnership and we look forward to delivering our unique brand of extraordinary service to the residents of SunRiver."

ABOUT PROPERTY MANAGEMENT PROFESSIONALS

PMP was founded in 2008 with a vision for a fresh approach to community management, focused on extraordinary customer care and a proactive, value-added management style that has come to define their organization. PMP's focus on delivering the industry's most innovative products and a truly extraordinary customer service experience has driven their company's continued growth. Their partnership with SunRiver in St. George Utah will mark the opening of their 8th full-service division in their 4th state, including California, Texas, Arizona, and now Utah.

