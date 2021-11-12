Property owner says Arbery caused no harm

Nov. 12—A tall young Black man stepped from the sunlight and into view inside a garage, its interior cut through with skeletal walls of 2-by-4s awaiting drywall.

Larry English watched from the witness stand as the replay of surveillance video footage depicted 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery taking some of the last steps of his life on Feb. 23, 2020, inside English's unfinished dream home at 220 Satilla Drive. Wearing a white T-shirt, cargo shorts and sneakers, Arbery moseyed around from the garage to the living room, in and out view of the security surveillance cameras.

Arbery left without taking anything or causing any harm, just like all the other times he went to the house, English testified. English did not even bother to call 911, he said.

And he did not need Cobb County District Attorney Paul Camarillo to remind him that the video showed events on that fateful day in the Satilla Shores neighborhood.

"I think it's the day Mr. Arbery got shot," English testified.

Due to failing health, English gave prerecorded videotaped testimony Thursday in the trial of the three White men accused of murder in the killing of Arbery, who was Black. The testimony of the 51-year-old Douglas resident was taken in a closed deposition at the courthouse on Sept. 24 and played for the jury Thursday.

English told Camarillo he had no security arrangements at his property with any of the three defendants: Travis McMichael, 35, his father, Greg McMichael, 65, and 52-year-old William "Roddie" Bryan, a neighbor. The three men have been held in the Glynn County Detention Center since their arrest in May 2020 for the murder of Arbery and other charges related to his death.

Travis McMichael killed the unarmed Arbery with three blasts of buckshot as the two men struggled for possession of McMichael's 12-gauge shotgun. The shooting culminated a harried chase that started after Arbery stepped from English's structure and ran past the McMichaels' home at 230 Satilla Drive. The McMichaels chased Arbery, who was on foot, in a pickup truck. Bryan, who joined the chase in his own pickup truck, videoed the incident with his cell phone.

Story continues

Defense attorneys argue that Arbery died as a result of self-defense and that the three men were conducting a lawful citizen's arrest. Defense attorneys for the McMichaels have portrayed the two as neighborhood crime-stoppers, protecting the community and their family against a wave of break-ins and thefts in Satilla Shores.

Much of their concern centered around 220 Satilla Drive, where English's house had sat for several years in a state of incompletion with open garage bays and no doors.

English's surveillance videos showed Arbery in or around the property five times between Oct. 25, 2019, and the day of his death, Feb. 23, 2020, testimony revealed. Arbery did little more than walk around inside on each occasion, including two visits to the residence after dark.

The prosecution contends the three defendants chased, trapped and murdered Arbery while he was out for a jog on a public street.

On Feb. 11, 2020, Arbery walked into the structure after dark. English watched as Arbery walked around inside the house where a compound mitre saw was inside the living room bordered by unfinished walls. English noted that Arbery was actually walking in the dark despite the illuminated image produced by the camera's lighting.

Camarillo asked English to describe Arbery's exit.

"The gentleman's leaving the house and jogging down the street," English said.

English never showed the videos of Arbery inside his house to the McMichaels, but he did show them to Satilla Shores neighbor Diego Perez. Perez showed the videos to Greg McMichael, according to testimony.

Travis McMichael said he saw Arbery outside the house shortly after dark as he drove by it several days before the shooting. He told 911 dispatchers that night that Arbery reached for his pants as if for a gun before running inside the structure, according to testimony.

Greg McMichael said the video Perez showed him, as well as his son's nighttime encounter with Arbery, weighed in his decision to pursue Arbery on Feb. 23, 2020.

After Arbery ran past his house, Greg McMichael rushed inside the house. "Travis, the guy is running down the street, let's go," he is quoted as saying in the Glynn County Police report.

English testified that he never discussed his concerns about Arbery entering the structure with the McMichaels. Initially, he only communicated with Perez via text.

But Arbery's visits prompted English to make several 911 calls from his home in Douglas to the Glynn-Brunswick 911 Center, during which he expressed suspicions that Arbery was "up to no good" and referred to him as a "trespasser."

He later accepted Perez's texted offer to watch the place for him.

Robert Rubin, Travis McMichael's attorney, tried to portray a scenario in which English was fed up with the "intruder."

"He has yet to be caught, he has no legitimate reason to be there and you want him to be gone," Rubin said.

"When you said 'gone,' I want to clarify," English said.

As he told Rubin, and Camarillo earlier in his testimony, English simply wanted Arbery to stay off of his property. The property was not posted with "No Trespassing" signs, nor was it fenced in.

Children and curious neighbors also have gone onto the property and walked around inside the house, English said.

"I wanted to hopefully find him and talk to him and tell him not to be there anymore," English told Camarillo.

English wanted a second home on the water, where he could fish and enjoy the outdoors. He and his wife of 25 years bought the empty lot that backs up to the Little Satilla River in Satilla Shores in southern Glynn County.

There was a dock on the water in back of 220 Satilla Drive. The property in front was mowed by the neighbors and used occasionally as overflow party parking or for storing boat trailers. The neighborhood kids played there too.

"My dream was to have a place on the water ... " English testified.

A house started going up on a foundation shortly after he bought the lot three or four years ago, but his illness caused progress to stagnate. English was a construction contractor until complications from sarcoidosis forced him to get out of the business many years ago. The father of two teenagers also is a commercial beekeeper.

With Coastal Georgia's swift tidal currents, English worried about kids playing around the dock and falling in. It was safety, not security, that first prompted him to set up the cameras, he testified. The first cameras went out back so he could keep an eye out for anything going on near the dock. The camera system is triggered to his cell phone, sending alerts when movement within its viewing triggers it.

Cameras later were added in the garage area and the living room, he testified.

English had boats at 220 Satilla Drive and he kept a camper out back to stay in during visits.

Two neighborhood boys sparked English's first camera activation alert. Looking about 10 years old, the two approached the garage on bicycles and later walked in and took some scrap wood for a bike ramp.

"That really didn't alarm me," English said. "I was glad to see kids out doing something with plywood instead of playing video games."

Arbery's presence first triggered a camera alert on the night of Oct. 25, 2019. He could be seen walking around on the dock. English described him to 911 dispatchers as "a colored guy" with "curly thin hair and tattoos down both arms."

"Let's be honest," Rubin said to English, "you weren't worried about his health."

"Both," English testified.

English also told dispatchers Arbery looked "drunk or on drugs." Although English testified that perception of impairment may have been caused by Arbery "trying to find his way" in darkness, he was worried at the time that someone drunk or stoned may fall in the swift tidal currents.

A White couple's presence in the structure prompted an alert to English on the night of Nov. 17, 2019. He called 911 again, though the couple left in a car without causing any harm, English testified.

The couple was rumored to be homeless and living under a nearby bridge. Greg McMichael later called 911 regarding homeless people under the bridge who might be burglary suspects. He noted their presence at 220 Satilla Drive in the call.

Arbery returned the next night shirtless as he walked around and looked at a small boat inside the unfinished garage. This prompted yet another 911 call.

"It's the same guy that was over there about a week or two and half weeks ago," he told the dispatcher. "He's just wandering around in the carport looking in the boat. It looks like he's up to no good."

Under questioning from Camarillo, English said he did not recall the "up to no good" comment. "I don't remember making that accusation, I'm sorry," he said.

Rubin asked English if a "Black male who has no shirt on" walking around his property in the dark troubled him or scared him.

"No," he said.

Arbery entered the structure once again on Feb. 11, 2020, turning left in the living room and walking out of view of the camera. He came back into view as he walked across the room beneath the camera. Arbery left, leaving everything inside untouched again.

English said he did not call 911 that night, although testimony indicates he did text Perez about it.

English appeared uncomfortable on the witness stand and impatient with both the prosecuting attorney and defense attorneys.

English did not know the McMichaels very well and did not know Bryan at all, he testified. Travis McMichael visited English at his dock once, English testified. They talked about fishing and boating.

He met Greg McMichael once by the street. They made small talk and McMichael's wife joined them for the short conversation, English testified.

Camarillo asked English if he ever "authorized" the McMichaels "to act on behalf of the police" or to "confront anyone on your property."

"No," he said.

English told a couple of residents that several thousand dollars worth of property had been stolen from a boat at his Satilla Shores residence. He suspected the crew of one of the contractors but dismissed them as suspects after confronting them, he said.

English later determined the property was stolen in Douglas when he stored the boat and trailer in a parking lot near a warehouse district.

English was in his bee arbor in Douglas when his cell phone alerted him of activity at around 1 p.m. on Feb. 23, 2020. He did not check on it immediately, tending instead to his bees.

By the time English called Perez to inquire about the alert, Arbery was lying dead on Holmes Road near Satilla Drive.

"Between the bee yards, I did call Diego, and that's when he let me know that (Arbery) had been shot," English said.

"I wanted to talk to him," English told Rubin, "and tell him not to come on the property."

The trial resumes with more testimony at 9 a.m. Friday.