Property sale boosts the missions of Outright Vermont and Boy Scouts to serve local youth

A property the Boy Scouts have owned for 100 years is changing hands but its use will continue to serve youth and maintain conservation efforts. Outright Vermont's stewardship of the property will allow the organization to connect more LGBTQ+ and allied youth to the outdoors through summer camps.

The Green Mountain Council, which oversees Boy Scout programs in Vermont, and Outright Vermont announced this month that Outright has signed a purchase agreement and the sale is expected to be approved. The sale price wasn't reported due to business competition and proprietary reasons, according to the Green Mountain Council.

About the property Outright is purchasing

Camp Sunrise, as the Green Mountain Council refers to it, has been in the Boy Scouts' hands since 1923. The 146-acre property in the towns of Benson and Orwell was used for summer camps and other programs for the Scouts for much of that time.

Mark Saxon, Scout executive and CEO of the Green Mountain Council, said the camp is "unlike just about anywhere I've been."

The land stretches between two lakes − Lake Sunrise and Lake Sunset, he said. In one day you can watch the sun rise over the water from one direction and then see it set again over the lake in the opposite direction.

A variety of structures remain, including cabins, lean-tos and open-air shelters.

Sale continues the property's century-long mission

Saxon said the council took time with the sale of the camp, which has been offered since 2021, so that the land would go to a group committed to the conservation efforts that the Scouts had maintained for a century. Outright's desire to use the property as a natural space for youth development was the right fit.

"It's aligned with what we've always done at the property which is to provide a safe and welcoming space for young people and families − where they can grow and they can develop and they can escape some of the more challenging circumstances that may be facing them at home or in their regular day-to-day life," Saxon said.

What Outright Vermont plans to do with the camp

Outright plans to use the property to expand their overnight summer camp, Camp Outright. In recent years, camp attendance doubled to 120 campers each summer, while more than 100 potential campers had been turned away because of capacity constraints. Outright said it also had a need for outdoor programs for families with children younger than 13 years old.

“Expansion of Camp Outright is an absolute necessity to support LGBTQ+ and allied youth," said Dana Kaplan, executive director of Outright. "The ability to purchase land in Vermont that borders two lakes and already has key camp structures in place is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

Kaplan said Outright also wants the community to know it is not planning to change the public access they have historically had to Lake Sunset and welcome the public to continue to use the area for recreation.

Why the Scouts are selling

Saxon said selling the camp allows the Scouts to streamline their programs and enhance the quality of their offerings at their remaining campground and for weekly programs and activities for Cub Scout packs and Boy Scout troops. Currently the group serves more than 1,600 youth in 103 programs, he said.

Mount Norris Scout Reservation in Eden will not only be the Scouts' primary campground, but the only one now. The Scouts divested another camp, Camp Plymouth near Ludlow, several decades ago to the state's Parks Department which became Camp Plymouth State Park. That transition gave the group confidence for selling the Camp Sunrise property.

Saxon said the COVID-19 pandemic presented a significant logistical challenge for running multiple camp properties while keeping groups separated that were coming from all over the country. He said they didn't have a single case of COVID come from transmission at one of the camps, but believes it would be much easier to manage a similar circumstance with one property.

Selling Camp Sunrise allows the Boy Scouts to concentrate their efforts and do more with their resources, Saxon said. As a result of the sale, both Outright and the Green Mountain Council are better equipped to execute their parallel missions: preparing young people for life.

