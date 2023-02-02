Property tax cut that would lift burden on homeowners moves to appropriations

PIERRE — An effort to cut property taxes across the board for homeowners passed unanimously out of a House committee Thursday morning and now heads to House Appropriations for debate.

The bill would exempt the first $100,000 in a single-occupied home owner's property tax. Essentially, if someone's home was valued at $100,000, they wouldn't have to pay property taxes while someone's home valued at $500,000 would pay property taxes on a home valued at $400,000.

"Those with a less valuable homes receive a larger share of the benefit," said Rep. Trish Ladner, R-Hot Springs, who sponsored the bill.

The money normally collected for schools from property tax levies that would be lost from the cut would be replaced with general state funds, Ladner said, adding K-12 schools are already funded with a mix of state general funds and property taxes.

And while the bill has backing from multiple lawmakers, the South Dakota Retailers Association and the South Dakota State Chamber of Commerce, the state's Budget and Finance Management office and the education lobby opposed it.

The property tax cut is one of three proposed tax cuts this legislative session meant to save South Dakotans money, but it's becoming more clear as the days pass in Pierre that lawmakers are being faced with an either-or situation.

A property tax cut for the homeowner

Sen. Jack Kolbeck, R-Sioux Falls, spoke in support of the tax cut, but not in his capacity as a senator Thursday and instead as a homeowner.

During the past two years, the property taxes on his 4,000 square-foot home have doubled, he said.

"Five years ago, I paid $3,900 in taxes total on that. Today, I'll pay over $5,200 on that owner occupied home that I built for under $100,000, 34 years ago," Kolbeck said. "I worked hard all my life to get that home, and if I was living strictly on Social Security, I would not be able to afford to live in that house, because of inflation and everything has gone up."

Nathan Sanderson, the executive director of South Dakota Retailers Association, said a 2022 survey of South Dakotan residents found nearly half of South Dakotans support a property tax cut.

He added tax levies are adjusted every year, and if economic winds turn down, the legislature can always come back to adjust the property tax rate.

What could the impact be on public schools?

Critics of the bill, such as Jessica Filler, a lobbyist for the Associated School Boards of South Dakota, argued the cut could ultimately result in an opt-out tax, which requires the taxpayer to pay extra levy, and lead to a tax shift.

"South Dakota is struggling to keep up with the rest of the nation and teacher pay... Inflation is is huge problem," Filler said. "And really, we just can't afford to cut $90 million without harming our public education in this state."

She added because of the brevity of the bill − it's only two lines− that there's nothing there that would ensure the state would continue to pay for increase.

Derek Johnson, a state economist, opposed the bill and asked if it could be sent to House Appropriations for further examination.

"I think we know at the end of the day that we can't afford to do all of these tax cut proposals without looking at sufficient or significant budget cuts," he said.

What are lawmakers saying?

Republicans and Democrats are split on the tax cut because of the various tax cut plans making their way through the Legislature. Aside from the property tax cut, there's the proposal to cut the state sales tax on groceries and another proposal to cut the overall state sales tax.

Democrats lean more toward the sales tax cut on groceries.

Sen. Reynold Nesiba, D-Sioux Falls, said Thursday in a press conference with reporters that he viewed the property tax cut as a tax shift, adding the tax cut on groceries was more straightforward.

S.D. Senate Minority Whip Reynold Nesiba speaks during the first day of legislative session on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at the South Dakota State Capitol in Pierre.

"What you're doing is you're cutting that tax that the state has to backfill it in using state general funds," the Senate Minority Leader said. "So it's not even clear it's a reduction. It's just a shift of saying that those local taxes now are going to be paid collectively, broadly, by the state, and then you have to have this whole new bureaucracy set up to to do that."

Republicans are a little more cautious to say which tax cut proposal they favor. Sen. Casey Crabtree, R-Madison, said that the caucus doesn't have a position yet but when he speaks with folks on the street, he constantly hears about property taxes.

"I think that's maybe the one I hear the most overall, again, not a caucus position," said Crabtree, the Senate Majority Leader. "We're still working that out, which one's going to do the best for us long term."

Rep. Will Mortenson, the House Majority Leader, said there would be serious conversations about the proposals. He added while there are members who favor cutting taxes, there are those who remember when the state had to cut budgets across agencies during the economic downturn in the late 2000s.

"We know the good times don't last forever, and we're mindful that whatever we do needs to be something that is sustainable, not only during the good times, but if times get worse as well," Mortenson said.

