Your property taxes: With a budget increase, Riviera Beach property taxes will also rise

RIVIERA BEACH — Riviera Beach gave final approval to its $176 million budget, but with a pair of City Council members renewing their objections to increased spending.

The proposed $176 million budget is up 8.5% from last year's budget. Staff members said the rising cost of goods and services, debt service and the need for 10 new employees are driving that growth. The city's operational budget, which does not include all the city spends and takes in from all sources, has also risen to a proposed $99.7 million from $93.3 million in 2023.

The city's budget does not include a property tax increase, but, because property values have risen, property owners will have a larger bill. The city's property tax or millage rate will cost property owners $823 per every $100,000 in taxable property value. That means the owner of a $400,000 home would have a property tax bill of roughly $3,300 — not including special assessments or reductions tied to whether the homeowner has a homestead exemption.

Riviera Beach residents will also have bigger water/sewer bills in 2024. The city's Utility District raised rates to help manage its aging water treatment facility and lay the financial groundwork for a new one.

There were no changes to the budget since Sept. 13, when the City Council first voted on it. Again, two City Council members, Tradrick McCoy and Douglas Lawson, voted against it, saying the city was spending too much.

Despite his objection to the city's spending level, Lawson made another pitch for the city to hire a communications director. "We have so much development happening and messaging needs to be done," Lawson said.

Lawson's colleagues showed little interest in paying a communications director, and the budget was approved without funding for such a position.

Did Riviera Beach consider reducing the millage rate for property taxes?

As she did at the Sept. 13 meeting, Council Member Julia Botel asked City Manager Jonathan Evans about the consequences of reducing the millage or property tax rate.

"The board does have the right to reduce the millage rate," Evans responded. "In the event that you were to reduce the millage rate, we would have to make some significant reductions in level of service as well as personnel to effectively balance out the budget. All the goods, commodities and services that the city acquires or that the city provides have gone up exponentially."

The 2024 budget goes into effect Oct. 1.

Wayne Washington is a journalist covering West Palm Beach, Riviera Beach and race relations at The Palm Beach Post. You can reach him at wwashington@pbpost.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Riviera Beach property taxes will increase as city passes its budget