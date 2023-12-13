Property taxes for Rochester Public Schools to increase 3.9% in 2024

Dec. 13—ROCHESTER — Local taxpayers will contribute $76.3 million to Rochester Public Schools in 2024, a 3.9% increase over the year before.

The district's school board approved the amount on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, during its annual truth in taxation meeting. RPS Finance Director Andy Krogstad said that even though the overall amount the district is collecting from taxpayers is increasing, that doesn't necessarily mean an individual's contribution will increase by the same percentage.

"As the tax base increases, the amount of money that any one home or home owner would pay decreases," Krogstad said. "A home that has no value increase will see a decrease in taxes."

Local property taxes contribute only a portion of the district's overall budget. For the year 2023-24, the district's general fund is more than $276 million, and the total district budget for the year is more than $371 million.

During the presentation, Krogstad compared the amount Rochester property owners contribute to their school district with those of neighboring districts as well as districts of comparable sizes to RPS.

For 2023, a $330,000 home would have generated $1,137 for the Rochester school district. The same-priced home would have generated $1,864 for the school district in Byron, $1,267 in Stewartville, $1,460 in Pine Island, and $1,546 in Dover-Eyota.

Among larger districts more comparable to Rochester, that $330,000 home would have generated $1,478 for the school district in Osseo, $1,503 in Robbinsdale and $1,764 in Elk River.

The amount Minnesota taxpayers contribute directly to their school districts falls into one of two categories. There's a portion that's essentially set by formulas, but voters can also approve additional levies to support their district. Rochester has an operating levy that voters approved in 2015.

"Most of those schools had larger voter-approved operating levies," Krogstad said while comparing the various districts. "Rochester continues to be very prudent with its tax levy."

However, that lower funding stream from local taxpayers is also contributing to the district's ongoing financial crisis. RPS has cut $21 million over the last two years. Following a

failed levy referendum in November

, district officials have estimated they will have to cut an additional $10 million moving forward.

That, in turn, contributed to Rochester Public Schools' recent announcement it will

possibly either close or reconfigure multiple schools

in the district.